Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…

Forget Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman’s got a wacky new superhero project coming this very month

via 20th Century Fox

While Marvel fans can’t wait to get our first look at Hugh Jackman back in character as Wolverine, the Australian icon has unveiled our first look at the other superhero project he’s got coming long before Deadpool 3 arrives. This Jan. 9, Hulu premieres Koala Man, a new animated comedy series from Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland which promises to mix the high-concept craziness of the beloved Adult Swim show with a distinct down under flavor. Don’t miss it!

Mark Hamill shares fascinating BTS video revealing the first time he ever played Luke Skywalker

via Lucasfilm

One for Star Wars historians here. Mark Hamill has reacted to a must-see behind-the-scenes video which captures his first Star Wars test read with Harrison Ford, revealing the first time those two icons brought their legendary characters to life. Specifically, it offers fans a glimpse at an extended version of the duo’s reaction to Alderaan’s destruction, including one great put-down from Han that we wish George Lucas had kept in the finished cut.

The Bad Batch showrunner spills on how it fits into the ever-growing Disney Plus Star Wars universe

via Lucasfilm

Sticking with Star Wars for a moment, The Bad Batch season two premieres on Disney Plus this Wednesday, marking the beginning of another exciting year for the franchise on streaming. In fact, EPs Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett have teased that more crossovers with the likes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka could be on the way, following on from Ming-Na Wen reprising Fennec Shand in season 1. You can keep up to date with the series as it releases new episodes weekly.

Streaming spotlight: Scarlett Johannson ascends to another level as a high-octane, low-intelligence actioner storms the charts

Image via FLIM

We’re used to Scarlett Johansson playing one of the few superpowerless Avengers in the Marvel universe, but in Luc Besson’s Lucy the Black Widow actress portrays a heroine who could probably wipe the floor with the likes of Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain America. The far-fetched but still entertaining thriller stars Johansson as a woman who unlocks the full potential of her brain after inhaling an experimental drug. Fittingly, Lucy is ascending to a whole other level on the streaming charts right now as ScarJo stans give it a fresh look.

Step back into it tomorrow, Star Wars warriors, for your next batch of the latest sci-fi news around.