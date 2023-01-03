Hugh Jackman reveals a sneak peak at his next superhero project, but it isn’t ‘Deadpool 3’

For over 20 years, Hugh Jackman was followed by the ghost of Wolverine wherever he went, and he would have been fully aware that the questions and speculation wouldn’t have stopped when he hung up the claws in the aftermath of Logan.

As it turns out, he was only putting them down temporarily, with the actor finding himself unable to turn down the chance to finally debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside none other than real-life BFF and online arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3.

The wholesome Aussie has been happy to talk up the project at every opportunity, but he’s got another costumed caper to deal with first. Animated series Koala Man is on its way to Hulu on January 9, with Jackman taking the opportunity to share a full-length trailer for the irreverent comedy on his Twitter feed.

It’s not quite Deadpool 3, but it’s Jackman playing in the superhero sandbox for the first time since Logan which is reason enough to give it a shot. The show finds middle-aged dad Kevin – who moonlights as the titular hero – and boasts an impressively stacked cast of Antipodean talent.

Jackman will voice the ominous-sounding Big Greg, head of the Dapto town council and its most popular resident. Sounds like a blast, and it should tide over the MCU faithful until Deadpool 3 begins to gather some serious steam.