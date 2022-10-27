Today saw the release of the next hotly anticipated Star Wars animated series. Tales of the Jedi is a collection of six short stories that takes us back into the Clone Wars era and involve such characters from the prequel era as younger versions of Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and the mysterious Yaddle.

But as we continue to bask in the glory of the Dave Filoni-led galaxy far, far away, Star Wars sequel trilogy director J.J. Abrams prepares to embark on another installment of one of his popular sci-fi forays, Cloverfield.

David Tennant’s top 10 episodes on Doctor Who, ranked

Image via BBC

While David Tennant’s return for Doctor Who‘s 50th anniversary in 2013 was already a blessing as far as the fans saw it, and you never look a gift horse in the mouth (even if it happens to be a Zygon in disguise) the actor is once again coming back to portray the Fourteenth Incarnation of the character for next year’s 3-episode 60th-anniversary special. This gave us the perfect excuse to go over his legendary tenure as the Tenth Doctor and rank some of his best stories. Don’t worry, some classic fan favorites like “The Girl in the Fireplace,” “The Family of Blood,” and “Midnight” have made the cut.

Tales of the Jedi finally delivers that Count Dooku backstory we’ve always clamored for

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Count Dooku was already a compelling Star Wars villain thanks to the late Christopher Lee’s brilliant performance in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but with The Clone Wars expanding his arc and revealing that there are more than a few shades of grey to Darth Tyranus’ fall to the Dark Side, fans had been clamoring to see more ever since, especially how his turn came about in the first place. Well, Tales of the Jedi is finally willing to shed some light on the matter, so make sure to catch the limited series on Disney Plus if you’re a Dooku stan.

Cloverfield 2 writer is toiling under pressure to draft a worthy sequel

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cloverfield is an apocalyptic survival sci-fi franchise that has become a staple of successful budget flicks in genre filmmaking, even though there have only ever been two installments in the series. Following the success of 10 Cloverfield Lane, J.J. Abrams is willing to make sure that a threequel sees the light of day and the man who is currently penning a script for the so-called Cloverfield 2 is going out of his way to make sure that whatever treatment he comes up with is a follow-up worthy of the name.

“I do quite like the pressure of it. And I like that there are expectations,” says Joe Barton, who is best known for The Lazarus Project. “There are people that are excited about it and there’ll be people [who] I think will be slightly defensive, because there’s a definite quite hardcore fan base, particularly for the first movie.”