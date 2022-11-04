After months of worry that Netflix was going to can The Sandman like countless other shows in the past that failed to generate the audience participation the streaming juggernaut was aiming for, Neil Gaiman has officially revealed the live-action adaptation of his acclaimed comic series is going ahead, so brace yourself for even more footage of Tom Sturridge looking like an absolute badass in Dream’s black garb.

And speaking of Netflix, it’s certainly been a while since we heard anything about the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, but its main star Milly Bobby Brown is continuing to make waves these days for spearheading Enola Holmes 2. The actress recently broke down what it’s like to portray a popular heroine in the entertainment industry, and said that there isn’t much that separates Enola from Eleven when it comes down to it.

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi receives the Outstanding Contribution award at the BAFTAs

Image via BBC

It’s a little hard to believe that it’s already been five years since Peter Capaldi passed on the sonic screwdriver and the Tardis keys to Jodie Whittaker, and now David Tennant is returning to revive Who and pass the mantle on to yet another thespian in the form of Ncuti Gatwa. Capaldi’s contributions to television and cinema aren’t limited to Doctor Who, with a legendary career that spans over four decades. The Scottish BAFTAs recently honored that noteworthy achievement by giving Capaldi the Outstanding Contribution award in 2022, putting his name in place next to other renowned Scottish actors such as Billy Connolly and Bill Paterson.

Milly Bobby Brown compares action-star Eleven with detective Enola Holmes

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

There’s quite the leap between traumatized psychokinetic kid burdened with saving the world from the Upside Down and a young detective trapped in a humorous take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes story, but as far as Milly Bobby Brown sees it, it’s all about representing a feminine hero who has a message for the world.

“If that’s an action star, if that’s a brilliant detective if that’s a character that is a superhero or has superpowers or one that is very witty and smart and capable and has no superpowers and doesn’t do any stunts,” she recently explained to Total Film. “To me, it’s all about the fact that I am playing a feminine heroine that has a message that’s far broader than just the film itself. That it can reach audiences all over the world and make people feel moved.”

Morpheus is officially coming back; The Sandman is renewed for another season

Photo via Netflix

Tom Sturridge is bringing the helm, the sand, and the ruby back for another outing on Netflix as the titular Morpheus. After weeks of speculation and rumors heralding a premature death for The Sandman on the streaming company, Neil Gaiman has announced that the team is pushing ahead with the second season of their live-action adaptation, an attempt that has been 20 years in the making.

The Sandman may have cut it pretty close in terms of viewing figures, at least as far as Netflix reckons such things, but the overwhelmingly positive reception, not to mention the ferocity with which the online community continues to promote it, must have compelled the company to reevaluate their decision. And a fortunate thing that they did; we’ve been waiting far too long for a proper Sandman adaptation to give up on it so easily, one that actually does a decent job of adapting Gaiman’s famously unadaptable storyline.