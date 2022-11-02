It looks like Netflix’s The Sandman is getting a second season.

The TV show based on Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series wowed fans and critics alike when it hit the streaming service and remained surprisingly faithful to the source material. Now, thanks to a since-deleted tweet from DC Comics, a second season of The Sandman is indeed in the works. As of now, no official release date has been set.

For decades, talk of a Sandman movie or TV show had circulated, but the fantasy comic soon garnered a reputation for being unfilmable. All of that changed in August 2022 when the show finally premiered. The Sandman saw Gaiman team up with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinsberg to develop and produce the series, which turned out to be a recipe for success.

The cast of The Sandman was also a point of praise amongst fans and critics, especially for Tom Sturridge as Dream, considered by many to be a dead-ringer for the comic book character and one of the seven Endless he portrays.

The first season of The Sandman only adapts stories from within the first 20 or so comic books, which leaves plenty of room for even more seasons in the future if Netflix deems it so, since the original comic spans 75 issues. Hopefully, the large back-catalog of the source material, along with Gaiman’s close oversight, will even inspire a third or fourth season of Netflix’s hit ⏤ and if fans have their way, it will.

We’ll be sure to update you on any further announcements related to The Sandman’s second season as they arrive.