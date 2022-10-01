It’s been a quiet day for Star Wars fans, but as always there’s much to debate. Today fans have spent time figuring out the age-old question of how powerful a Jedi Luke was during the original trilogy, while one of our resident experts picks through the prequel-era movies and TV shows to highlight the best clones of Jango Fett.

Was Luke really a Jedi in the original trilogy?

Image via Lucasfilm

The Phantom Menace saw the Jedi Masters debating whether they should accept Anakin Skywalker, as he was considered too old to begin Jedi training. That’s always sat awkwardly against the original trilogy, as Luke began his training when he was much older than Anakin was. Beyond that, Luke only received the briefest training from an elderly Obi-Wan, and while Yoda picked up the slack, Dagobah isn’t a patch on the training facilities in the Jedi Temple.

So, it’s not much of a surprise that fans are wondering how powerful Luke was when he squared off against Vader in The Empire Strikes Back. They note that Vader himself admitted that Luke was “most impressive”. But that may be impressive simply by the metric of someone who’s received little traditional training.

Perhaps by the time of the original trilogy the “official” Jedi ranks were irrelevant. Though most agree that Luke became a Jedi Master, but as there’s nobody around to officially award him the title, what does it really matter?

Which clone comes out on top?

Star Wars: Rebels/Disney Plus

Jango Fett has a lot to answer for. His decision to allow his genetic material to be used to create the Clone Army resulted in thousands of genetically identical troopers spreading across the galaxy. But, as anyone who’s dipped their toe into Star Wars knows, just because they share a genome doesn’t mean all clones are the same.

Our ranking, courtesy of a deep dive from Nahila Bonfiglio, encompasses characters from The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, Rebels and the movies. No prizes for guessing which clone takes the top spot, as Boba Fett remains one of the most popular characters in the franchise, with Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison reprising his Attack of the Clones role in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Some of the more obscure choices might surprise you, though. Did you know there’s a female clone of Jango in The Bad Batch? Or the unexpectedly friendly Waxer from The Clone Wars? The full list is worth checking out and a reminder that although they’re all”‘children of Jango Fett” the apple can fall very fall from the tree.

That’s another week of Star Wars news down. As we go into October we’re psyched for more Andor and itching for some more news on the Tales of the Jedi series. That’s set to flesh out the backstories of characters like Count Dooku and Mace Windu (among others), so we’re hopeful for some new trivia tidbits about our favorite Jedi.