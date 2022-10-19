Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Nobody can beat this Boba Fett Halloween setup and the official list of creepiest ‘Star Wars’ tunes is here

Once again we find ourselves on the eve of another new episode of Andor. An interview with Tony Gilroy over the summer indicated that this episode may see a considerable time jump from last week, as he describes season one as arriving in “four blocks” of three episodes each. The idea is that we’ll jump forward in time right up until we first meet Cassian Andor in Rogue One, so it’s possible tomorrow’s episode will show the longer-term consequences of last week’s big heist and how the Rebellion is using the funds.

Aside from that, Star Wars fans are getting prepped for Halloween and one is doing it in style…

This ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Halloween setup is incredible

Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Book of Boba Fett might not have been the best Disney Plus Star Wars show, but one extremely talented fan has gone above and beyond to make it a very special part of some lucky children’s Halloween. They’ve constructed a screen-perfect replica of Fett’s throne from the Disney Plus show, put together an excellent set of Mandalorian armor, and plan to hand out candy in character as one of the galaxy’s coolest badasses.

An incredibly talented 'Star Wars' fan has crafted the greatest Halloween setup in the galaxy

We’re blown away by the love that’s gone into this, though at this point nobody should be surprised at the devotion a committed Star Wars fan will put towards making a great costume. We’re just jealous of the lucky kids that can go to school on Nov. 1st and say they collected their candy from Boba Fett himself.

The official ‘Star Wars’ creepy playlist is here

The Rise of Skywalker

StarWars.com is also getting into the spooky spirit with a playlist of the scariest songs from across the franchise. Some of these aren’t a surprise: the Imperial March and the Emperor’s theme are at the top. However, there are also some deeper cuts from other works. We like the inclusion of ‘Ventress the Nightsister’ from The Clone Wars by Kevin Kiner and Ludwig Göransson’s ‘Beneath the Ice’ from the second season of The Mandalorian.

If you’ve been inspired to do a Star Wars-themed Halloween this is a great source of inspiration and reminder that for all the fun fantasy action these movies and TV shows have some killer moments of fear and tension tucked away inside.

Is this why ‘Andor’ is so great?

Screengrab from Disney Plus

While most Star Wars fans agree that Andor is excellent, there are some differences of opinion as to why. One fan thinks they have it pinned down: the show presents the Star Wars universe in the way it was introduced in the original trilogy. The argument is that by treating the Empire as a serious and competent threat, exploring its economic impact on the galaxy, and not being afraid to show seedier elements like brothels.

The counterargument is that the original trilogy are hardly the grittiest films around and for all the pontificating about the Empire being a serious threat in them, let’s not forget they were defeated by a horde of angry teddybears in Return of the Jedi.

Even so, there’s something accurate here about the way Andor takes Star Wars seriously. The way a single TIE Fighter is depicted in episode five as a terrifying and practically invincible enemy to the Rebel cell elevates them from their usual cannon fodder status.

Is ‘Revenge of the Sith’ the worst of the prequels?

Image via Lucasfilm

Though the prequel trilogy has seen something of a rehabilitation lately, they’re not exactly held up as examples of cinematic excellence. However, by far the best-received has to be 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. But could this actually be the worst of the three?

A fan on Reddit is arguing that case, saying that flubbing Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side means this wastes the most potential. That’s probably true, but we simply can’t buy that this means Revenge of the Sith is worse than The Phantom Menace when Jar Jar freakin’ Binks is right there.

Tomorrow’s stories will inevitably focus on whatever happens in Andor. If there is a time skip we’re hoping to see more of Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, as it’s previously been teased that she’ll face some tricky decisions over the rest of the season. We’d also like to know more about Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen, as right now we have no idea of his backstory and why this mild-mannered antique dealer has pitted himself against the Empire.