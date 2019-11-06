New Wonder Woman 1984 Test Screenings Garner Mixed Reactions

Diana Prince of Themyscira has been left waiting for her second standalone adventure.

In this post-Justice League world, DC Films is on the cusp of an exciting new era, one propped up by the relatively successful double act of Aquaman and this year’s Shazam! movie. Looking ahead, and we still have Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad and Matt Reeves’ star-studded Batman pic cramming up the pipeline, and while it was originally scheduled to release this month, Wonder Woman 1984 promises to be another exciting product of the DC Films rebirth. Or so we hope…

News coming from CBN claims that the latest screenings for Wonder Woman 1984 generated nothing but mixed reactions, with some viewers dismissing the DC sequel as “goofy” or “slow” and “plot-heavy.”

“Redditors note this version of Wonder Woman 1984 received mixed reactions as some felt it came off really goofy, really campy and simple, with others offering it’s too slow and plot-heavy.”

Even if this report is true, it’s worth remembering that the original Wonder Woman film was written off as a “discombobulated mess” mid-way through development, yet the final product went on to gross $821 million at the global box office and is widely regarded as the best DC Films installment to date. So take this with a pinch of salt.

Ditto for the alleged plot points connecting Maxwell Lord and the reincarnated Steve Trevor, who continues to be a point of fixation among fans. Let’s not forget that Chris Pine’s WWI hero died saving the world, so his presence in Wonder Woman 1984 throws up all sorts of puzzling questions. Is he really nothing more than a figment of Diana’s imagination? We’ll find out very soon.

Wonder Woman 1984 finally takes flight on June 5th, 2020.