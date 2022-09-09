Law-breaking horror lovers search for the best titles that marry crime and crimson

Horror is such a broad and all-encompassing genre that the basic framework of scaring people sh*tless can be bolted onto virtually anything to give filmmakers and creatives a blank canvas with which to paint a picture of unending terror.

Whether it’s thriller, action, comedy, romance, sci-fi, or anything in between, buckets of blood and geysers of gore have been combined with pretty much any and all forms of cinema you can think of. With that in mind, it’s no surprise Redditors were spoiled for choice when putting forward suggestions for the best titles that married crime and crimson, taking aspects of the outside-the-law story and slathering it in the tropes and trappings of horror.

via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Denzel Washington’s Fallen is an underrated supernatural chiller that’s unlike anything the beloved actor has appeared in before or since, while David Fincher’s Se7en is probably the first candidate that comes to mind for most people. Dig a little deeper, though, and some real gems begin getting tossed around, ranging from Michael Mann’s Manhunter (which many are adamant is the best Hannibal Lecter movie ever made), to Ben Wheatley’s Kill List, Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro’s 1987 cult classic Angel Heart, and Kathryn Bigelow’s fantastic vampire neo-Western Near Dark, all of which are more than worthy of consideration.

There isn’t a genre under the sun that’s as malleable as horror, so whether you want to be terrified be demons, deities, monsters, or regular old people who do unspeakable things, it won’t take too much trawling through the darkest depths of the internet to find at least a handful of titles that need to be added to your curated watch-list immediately.