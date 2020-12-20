Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 Rant Was A Publicity Stunt

Tom Cruise has been all over the headlines recently after his explosive rant towards members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew who weren’t practicing social distancing went viral. The diminutive action star was apoplectic at the health and safety protocols being disregarded, and based on the troubles the production has faced so far, you can’t really blame him either.

Christopher McQuarrie’s back to back shoot for the seventh and eighth installments had already spent four months on hiatus after first being shut down in March, and as the driving force behind the entire franchise, Cruise feels personally responsible. A mega budget globetrotting espionage blockbuster filming in multiple countries around the world will be a logistical nightmare in the current climate, and while some people found his tirade to be a little excessive, you can still fully understand where he’s coming from.

However, outspoken former Scientologist and King of Queens actress Leah Remini has now weighed in, and she’s convinced the entire thing was a publicity stunt orchestrated by Cruise’s PR team and then deliberately leaked online, as you can read below.

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom. This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies. This is the same type of tirade Tom launched into when an assistant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug.” “Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity. Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mind-blowing. I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person. This is not just a rant of another asshole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes. Tom believes in the destruction of family if a member decides to leave Scientology. Tom belongs to a cult that forbids victims of pedophiles to report to the police, Tom belongs to a cult that forbids victims of rape report their crimes or abuse, and if they do, his cult says their lives should be destroyed for doing so.”

The 50 year-old was raised in the Church of Scientology from childhood until leaving in 2013, before she released a memoir two years later and then hosted docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath for 37 episodes. Unsurprisingly, since then the mysterious organization have been highly critical and dismissive of Remini’s existence in general, and rebuked her allegations in a statement of their own.

“The Church of Scientology has done more than any other religious institution in promoting COVID-19 prevention actions throughout the U.S. and worldwide. Long before ‘stay at home’ directives, the Church took aggressive actions to prevent the spread of the virus. The Church’s leader acted well ahead of the curve. Remini is an unreliable source who attacks Scientology for publicity and money, as she herself has admitted.”

Tom Cruise is without a doubt the most high profile Scientologist on the planet, but you’ll very rarely if ever hear him talk about it publicly, so there’s absolutely no chance he’ll respond to Remini’s allegations, especially with Mission: Impossible 7 now on hiatus for the holidays.