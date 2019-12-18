From Emperor Palpatine to Lando Calrissian, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be featuring comebacks from multiple stars of the original films. But it seems director J.J. Abrams still has at least one more surprise cameo hidden up his sleeve. Or at least, it was a surprise until a screenshot of it surfaced over on Reddit earlier today.

Yes, it seems that those earlier rumors about The Rise of Skywalker were indeed true and none other than Harrison Ford is set to return as Han Solo for what looks to be a quick cameo that features him sharing a moment with Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. From what we understand, he appears briefly to try and convince the baddie that there’s still hope for him to become good again and according to folks on Reddit, it doesn’t last too long.

Still, you can take a look at the cameo for yourself down below and take comfort in the fact that the closer to the Skywalker saga will feature one of its most beloved characters, after all.

But Ford won’t be the only fan favorite back for The Rise of Skywalker. As we said above, other Original Trilogy icons like Lando and Palpatine are also returning, as are Luke and Leia. And then there’s all those voice cameos which we’ve heard about, like Ahsoka Tano, Mace Windu and Anakin.

Indeed, it seems that this last film in the saga is definitely going to feature more than its fair share of fan-pleasing moments and we can’t wait to see what other surprises J.J. Abrams may have in store for us later this week, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally – finally! – touches down in theaters.