From Emperor Palpatine to Lando Calrissian, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is already confirmed to feature comebacks from multiple stars of the Original Trilogy. But according to a source close to We Got This Covered – the same one who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – director J.J. Abrams still has at least one more surprise cameo lined up for the highly anticipated Sequel Trilogy finale.

Apparently, The Rise of Skywalker will see an appearance from none other than Harrison Ford in the role of Han Solo. Though the father of Ben Solo was famously killed at the hands of his own son in The Force Awakens, it’s said that he’ll appear in one of Kylo’s visions after the villain is hurt while battling Rey. What’s more, it’s believed that Ben will turn back to the Light Side after he experiences this vision.

Though we don’t expect Lucasfilm to confirm this report anytime soon, it largely falls in line with previous hearsay on Ford’s cameo. The generally reliable Making Star Wars, for instance, relayed word a few months ago that Han will appear to Kylo in a vision to tell him that it isn’t too late to repent. The MSW report added that Han isn’t exactly a Force ghost, but may appear thanks to the intervention of the late Luke Skywalker.

In any case, this certainly sounds like it has the potential to be a real fan-pleasing moment, especially after Mark Hamill himself expressed regret that Luke and Han never got to have a Sequel Trilogy reunion. In light of what we’re hearing now, you have to wonder if the star was only trying to throw us off, but we’ll know for sure when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.