Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies This December

Every new month brings a load of fresh content to Netflix‘s library, but at the same time the streaming giant loses a lot of awesome movies and TV shows, too. And according to What’s On Netflix, here’s what we know is leaving the site across December. As we’re so far ahead of the last month of the year at this stage, the list is still incomplete, but it at least gives us a good idea of what subscribers can expect to lose.

First of all, we know that all seven seasons of acclaimed political drama The West Wing will be removed from Netflix sometime in December, as HBO Max has announced it will be exclusively streaming the show by the end of 2020. What’s more, the second-to-last Disney movie still on the Mouse House’s biggest rival is due to leave and appear on Disney Plus in December. Ralph Breaks the Internet will depart from Netflix on the 11th, so if you want to watch the 2018 sequel again but don’t have D+, then make sure to catch it before then.

For more, here’s the full list:

Removal Date TBD

The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 11th

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

How it works is that Netflix licenses movies and TV shows for a period – for films, it’s usually 3 months – before they can either let the license run out or decide to keep the title on a while longer. The rest of the movies listed here are those due to expire in December and while it’s possible that some of them may be renewed, as it stands, it looks like they’ll be leaving.

As it is, then, it seems like we’ll be saying goodbye to the Ocean’s trilogy, Brad Pitt baseball pic Moneyball (which has proven really popular with users lately) as well as other great films like Jennifer Lopez creature feature Anaconda, Robert Rodriguez kids movie The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl and classic musical West Side Story.

Tell us, though, which of these titles will you miss once they’re removed from Netflix‘s library? Let us know in the comments section down below.