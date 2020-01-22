Tons Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix Next Month
With each month that passes, Netflix subscribers brace for a new wave of content – movies, TV shows, binge-worthy Netflix Originals… that kind of thing.
But in order to make way for that fresh deluge of entertainment, the streaming service sheds a number of titles, and February 2020 is no different. So as subscribers prepare themselves for Altered Carbon season 2 and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, they must also bid farewell to the likes of District 9, Gangs of New York and The Matrix Trilogy. Though surely the first Matrix film is the only one worthy of a goodbye. The sequels? Not so much.
Horror fans will be forced to bid adieu to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, too, while much of the Jeopardy! series will be leaving the Netflix service on February 27th. It’s part and parcel of the company’s ‘revolving door’ approach to content; as new material is added (like the aforementioned Altered Carbon series), a bunch of TV shows and movies must go.
And below, we’ve compiled everything that’s leaving Netflix between February 11th and February 29th.
Leaving February 11th
Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving February 14th
District 9
Leaving February 15th
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving February 18th
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving February 19th
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving February 20th
Lincoln
Leaving February 21st
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving February 26th
Our Idiot Brother
And continued:
Leaving February 27th
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving February 28th
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving February 29th
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air
In keeping with tradition, this culling is staggered throughout the month, though it’s fair to say that most of the heavy-hitters (see: The Matrix Trilogy, Layer Cake, The Taking of Pelham 123) are set to depart Netflix at the end of the month. And that’s February 29th, by the way, what with this being a leap year.
So, there you have it; every title set to leave Netflix over the next four-to-five weeks. Plan your viewing schedule accordingly. Our recommendation? A deep-dive into The Matrix Trilogy, given Warner Bros. has announced plans to push ahead with a fourth movie featuring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss as Neo and Trinity once more.
