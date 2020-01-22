Tons Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix Next Month

With each month that passes, Netflix subscribers brace for a new wave of content – movies, TV shows, binge-worthy Netflix Originals… that kind of thing.

But in order to make way for that fresh deluge of entertainment, the streaming service sheds a number of titles, and February 2020 is no different. So as subscribers prepare themselves for Altered Carbon season 2 and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, they must also bid farewell to the likes of District 9, Gangs of New York and The Matrix Trilogy. Though surely the first Matrix film is the only one worthy of a goodbye. The sequels? Not so much.

Horror fans will be forced to bid adieu to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, too, while much of the Jeopardy! series will be leaving the Netflix service on February 27th. It’s part and parcel of the company’s ‘revolving door’ approach to content; as new material is added (like the aforementioned Altered Carbon series), a bunch of TV shows and movies must go.

And below, we’ve compiled everything that’s leaving Netflix between February 11th and February 29th.

Leaving February 11th Clouds of Sils Maria Leaving February 14th District 9 Leaving February 15th Milk Operator Peter Rabbit Leaving February 18th The 2000s: Season 1 Leaving February 19th Charlotte’s Web Gangs of New York The Eighties: Season 1 The Nineties: Season 1 The Seventies: Season 1 Leaving February 20th Lincoln Leaving February 21st The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leaving February 26th Our Idiot Brother

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Neo In The Matrix 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And continued:

Leaving February 27th Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection Jeopardy!: College Championship II Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III Leaving February 28th My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks Primal Fear Trainspotting Leaving February 29th 50/50 American Beauty Anger Management Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Free Willy Hustle & Flow Igor Layer Cake Rachel Getting Married Stripes The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5 The Taking of Pelham 123 Up in the Air

In keeping with tradition, this culling is staggered throughout the month, though it’s fair to say that most of the heavy-hitters (see: The Matrix Trilogy, Layer Cake, The Taking of Pelham 123) are set to depart Netflix at the end of the month. And that’s February 29th, by the way, what with this being a leap year.

So, there you have it; every title set to leave Netflix over the next four-to-five weeks. Plan your viewing schedule accordingly. Our recommendation? A deep-dive into The Matrix Trilogy, given Warner Bros. has announced plans to push ahead with a fourth movie featuring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss as Neo and Trinity once more.