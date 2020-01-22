Home / movies

Tons Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix Next Month

With each month that passes, Netflix subscribers brace for a new wave of content – movies, TV shows, binge-worthy Netflix Originals… that kind of thing.

But in order to make way for that fresh deluge of entertainment, the streaming service sheds a number of titles, and February 2020 is no different. So as subscribers prepare themselves for Altered Carbon season 2 and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, they must also bid farewell to the likes of District 9, Gangs of New York and The Matrix Trilogy. Though surely the first Matrix film is the only one worthy of a goodbye. The sequels? Not so much.

Horror fans will be forced to bid adieu to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, too, while much of the Jeopardy! series will be leaving the Netflix service on February 27th. It’s part and parcel of the company’s ‘revolving door’ approach to content; as new material is added (like the aforementioned Altered Carbon series), a bunch of TV shows and movies must go.

And below, we’ve compiled everything that’s leaving Netflix between February 11th and February 29th.

Leaving February 11th 

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14th

District 9

Leaving February 15th

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18th

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19th

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20th

Lincoln

Leaving February 21st

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26th

Our Idiot Brother

And continued:

Leaving February 27th

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28th

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving February 29th

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

In keeping with tradition, this culling is staggered throughout the month, though it’s fair to say that most of the heavy-hitters (see: The Matrix Trilogy, Layer Cake, The Taking of Pelham 123) are set to depart Netflix at the end of the month. And that’s February 29th, by the way, what with this being a leap year.

So, there you have it; every title set to leave Netflix over the next four-to-five weeks. Plan your viewing schedule accordingly. Our recommendation? A deep-dive into The Matrix Trilogy, given Warner Bros. has announced plans to push ahead with a fourth movie featuring Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss as Neo and Trinity once more.

