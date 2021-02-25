Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies/TV Shows In March

Netflix recently announced the lineup of new titles that will be added to its extensive library in March. Unfortunately, that means many others will be leaving the streaming service to make room for them, and a few of the departing movies/shows we’re quite sorry to see go.

For starters, Silver Linings Playbook is an award-winning romcom starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence as a pair of emotionally unavailable people dealing with mental disorders who grow closer during their rehearsals for a dance competition. It deftly balances dual tones of cynicism and sincerity, and refuses to mine humor at the expense of mental illness.

Domino, meanwhile, is an action crime movie loosely inspired by the life of Domino Harvey, a former fashion model who became a bounty hunter, and whose work adjacent to a criminal lifestyle leads to her and her colleagues becoming embroiled in an armored truck heist, her interrogation for which by the FBI forming the framing story.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s leaving in March:

Leaving 3/3/21

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/7/21

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/8/21

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving 3/9/21

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving 3/10/21

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving 3/13/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving 3/14/21

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving 3/15/21

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving 3/16/21

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving 3/17/21

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving 3/20/21

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving 3/22/21

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving 3/24/21

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving 3/25/21

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving 3/26/21

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving 3/27/21

Domino (2019)

Leaving 3/30/21

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/31/21

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

Of course, I’ve written about Killer Klowns From Outer Space on this site previously, and will never pass up the excuse to do so. It’s a horror comedy where a group of aliens resembling hideous clown-like homunculi land their big top-shaped spaceship on Earth to harvest the people of the nearby town for food using a variety of circus-themed weapons and devices. And it’s just as demented as that sounds.

Kung Fu Hustle, meanwhile, is a masterful martial arts comedy from Shaolin Soccer’s Stephen Chow, where a petty crook aspiring to be a gangster forms the center of violent events in a rundown slum which is revealed to contain an implausible number of kung fu masters each more powerful than the last, with cartoonish violence and physics-defying mystical powers soon spiralling into a vortex of hilarious chaos.

