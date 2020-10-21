Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies In November

There’s a load of great content coming to Netflix in November, but just as is always the case, there are also a bunch of titles being removed from the streaming service at the same time. Next month, the platform is losing 53 movies and TV shows. There are some classics amongst them, too, unfortunately, so you might want to fit in a last minute rewatch before they vanish from Netflix’s library.

On the first day of November, four titles are being removed, including horror remake Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, children’s animated sequel Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil and Gerard Butler action movie Olympus Has Fallen. 2017 horror Death House is also leaving on the 4th, while drama Into the Forest departs Netflix on the 6th and Jamie Foxx vehicle Sleepless is among those disappearing the following day.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving in November:

Leaving 11/1/20

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving 11/4/20

Death House

Leaving 11/6/20

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving 11/7/20

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving 11/8/20

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 11/11/20

Green Room

Leaving 11/14/20

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving 11/15/20

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving 11/16/20

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving 11/17/20

Sour Grapes

Leaving 11/22/20

End of Watch

Leaving 11/23/20

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26/20

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27/20

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

As you can see above, the 15th brings about the loss of dark animated movie 9, 1991’s The Addams Family and Ryan Gosling’s acclaimed action-thriller Drive. Despite the festive season nearing, holiday short Abominable Christmas goes the same day, with Santa Claws following on the 16th. But the majority of the month’s losses are vacating the premises on the 27th.

This includes Disney movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, creature feature Anaconda, Brad Pitt baseball pic Moneyball, the whole Ocean’s trilogy, classic musical West Side Story, Adam Sandler comedy You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and, last but not least, crime thriller Zodiac, starring future MCU actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Tell us, though, which of these titles leaving Netflix next month will you be most upset to see go? Have your say in the comments section.