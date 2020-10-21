Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies In November
There’s a load of great content coming to Netflix in November, but just as is always the case, there are also a bunch of titles being removed from the streaming service at the same time. Next month, the platform is losing 53 movies and TV shows. There are some classics amongst them, too, unfortunately, so you might want to fit in a last minute rewatch before they vanish from Netflix’s library.
On the first day of November, four titles are being removed, including horror remake Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, children’s animated sequel Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil and Gerard Butler action movie Olympus Has Fallen. 2017 horror Death House is also leaving on the 4th, while drama Into the Forest departs Netflix on the 6th and Jamie Foxx vehicle Sleepless is among those disappearing the following day.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving in November:
Leaving 11/1/20
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving 11/4/20
Death House
Leaving 11/6/20
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving 11/7/20
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8/20
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11/20
Green Room
Leaving 11/14/20
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving 11/15/20
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving 11/16/20
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving 11/17/20
Sour Grapes
Leaving 11/22/20
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23/20
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26/20
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27/20
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
As you can see above, the 15th brings about the loss of dark animated movie 9, 1991’s The Addams Family and Ryan Gosling’s acclaimed action-thriller Drive. Despite the festive season nearing, holiday short Abominable Christmas goes the same day, with Santa Claws following on the 16th. But the majority of the month’s losses are vacating the premises on the 27th.
This includes Disney movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, creature feature Anaconda, Brad Pitt baseball pic Moneyball, the whole Ocean’s trilogy, classic musical West Side Story, Adam Sandler comedy You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and, last but not least, crime thriller Zodiac, starring future MCU actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Tell us, though, which of these titles leaving Netflix next month will you be most upset to see go? Have your say in the comments section.
Source: ComicBook.com
