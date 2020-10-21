Netflix Announces Over 85 New Movies/TV Shows For November

Though we’re now beginning to see life starting to return to at least some sense of normality, a lot of people are still spending much more time at home than usual thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, and that probably won’t change for a while yet. As such, streaming services are more popular than ever now and thankfully, all of the major players have been delivering the goods when it comes to adding new content.

Of course, Netflix are still the leaders and each and every month they bring us a healthy helping of fresh material that ensures subscribers are kept entertained at all times. Admittedly, the summer was more fruitful in terms of new releases, but there are still a lot of great titles coming down the pipeline as we head into the fall and today, the streaming giant have revealed their November lineup, which you can check out below.

Released November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Released November 2

Prospect

Released November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype *Netflix Comedy Special

Mother *Netflix Film

Released November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy *Netflix Original

Released November 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? *Netflix Original

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop *Netflix Film

Paranormal *Netflix Original

Released November 6

Citation *Netflix Film

Country Ever After *Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench *Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Released November 9

Undercover: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Released November 10

Dash & Lily *Netflix Original

Trash Truck *Netflix Family

Released November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun *Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator *Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born *Netflix Original

What We Wanted *Netflix Film

Released November 11

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo *Netflix Film

Prom Night

Released November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey *Netflix Film

The Life Ahead *Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas *Netflix Original

Released November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Released November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Released November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 *Netflix Family

We Are the Champions *Netflix Original

Released November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas *Netflix Original

Released November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again *Netflix Film

Released November 20

Alien Xmas *Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine *Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You *Netflix Film

Voices of Fire *Netflix Original

Released November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square *Netflix Film

Machete Kills

Released November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder *Netflix Documentary

First Trailer Released For Bruce Willis' Latest VOD Action Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday *Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son *Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy *Netflix Film

Wonderoos *Netflix Family

Released November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two *Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 *Netflix Anime

Released November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul *Netflix Film

Released November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas *Netflix Family

The Call *Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker *Netflix Film

Don’t Listen *Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas *Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 *Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast *Netflix Film

Released November 28

The Uncanny Counter *Netflix Original



Released November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Released November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful *Netflix Original

Finding Agnes *Netflix Film

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens *Netflix Family

So, another huge haul that spans all sorts of different genres and should include something for just about everyone. Interestingly, though, the amount of licensed titles coming to Netflix seems to grow smaller and smaller every month, which is perhaps understandable now that so many studios/networks have their own platforms and want to stock them up with as much of their own content as possible.

Which means that Netflix is slowly losing a lot of the stuff that they didn’t produce, while each new month sees fewer and fewer licensed movies/TV shows being added. That being said, there’s still a nice collection coming in November, be it graphic novel adaptation V for Vendetta, which remains terrifically entertaining, Stanley Kubrick classic A Clockwork Orange, war epic Platoon or crime caper Ocean’s Eleven. And that’s just scratching the surface.

As you can see above, there’s a whole bunch of excellent content arriving in November – both of the licensed and original variety – and it looks like Netflix users will be once again overwhelmed with options when it comes to choosing something to watch as millions of people continue to find themselves spending most of their time indoors.