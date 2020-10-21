Netflix Announces Over 85 New Movies/TV Shows For November
Though we’re now beginning to see life starting to return to at least some sense of normality, a lot of people are still spending much more time at home than usual thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, and that probably won’t change for a while yet. As such, streaming services are more popular than ever now and thankfully, all of the major players have been delivering the goods when it comes to adding new content.
Of course, Netflix are still the leaders and each and every month they bring us a healthy helping of fresh material that ensures subscribers are kept entertained at all times. Admittedly, the summer was more fruitful in terms of new releases, but there are still a lot of great titles coming down the pipeline as we head into the fall and today, the streaming giant have revealed their November lineup, which you can check out below.
Released November 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Released November 2
Prospect
Released November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype *Netflix Comedy Special
Mother *Netflix Film
Released November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy *Netflix Original
Released November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? *Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop *Netflix Film
Paranormal *Netflix Original
Released November 6
Citation *Netflix Film
Country Ever After *Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench *Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Released November 9
Undercover: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Released November 10
Dash & Lily *Netflix Original
Trash Truck *Netflix Family
Released November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun *Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator *Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born *Netflix Original
What We Wanted *Netflix Film
Released November 11
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo *Netflix Film
Prom Night
Released November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey *Netflix Film
The Life Ahead *Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas *Netflix Original
Released November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Released November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Released November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 *Netflix Family
We Are the Champions *Netflix Original
Released November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas *Netflix Original
Released November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again *Netflix Film
Released November 20
Alien Xmas *Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine *Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You *Netflix Film
Voices of Fire *Netflix Original
Released November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square *Netflix Film
Machete Kills
Released November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder *Netflix Documentary
Released November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday *Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son *Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy *Netflix Film
Wonderoos *Netflix Family
Released November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two *Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 *Netflix Anime
Released November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul *Netflix Film
Released November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas *Netflix Family
The Call *Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker *Netflix Film
Don’t Listen *Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas *Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 *Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast *Netflix Film
Released November 28
The Uncanny Counter *Netflix Original
Released November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Released November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful *Netflix Original
Finding Agnes *Netflix Film
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens *Netflix Family
So, another huge haul that spans all sorts of different genres and should include something for just about everyone. Interestingly, though, the amount of licensed titles coming to Netflix seems to grow smaller and smaller every month, which is perhaps understandable now that so many studios/networks have their own platforms and want to stock them up with as much of their own content as possible.
Which means that Netflix is slowly losing a lot of the stuff that they didn’t produce, while each new month sees fewer and fewer licensed movies/TV shows being added. That being said, there’s still a nice collection coming in November, be it graphic novel adaptation V for Vendetta, which remains terrifically entertaining, Stanley Kubrick classic A Clockwork Orange, war epic Platoon or crime caper Ocean’s Eleven. And that’s just scratching the surface.
As you can see above, there’s a whole bunch of excellent content arriving in November – both of the licensed and original variety – and it looks like Netflix users will be once again overwhelmed with options when it comes to choosing something to watch as millions of people continue to find themselves spending most of their time indoors.
Source: Decider
