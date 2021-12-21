LEGO has sent fans into a flurry after an Instagram post referencing The Matrix films, suggesting there may be LEGO sets based on the popular film franchise.

The Matrix is currently celebrating a major resurgence in pop culture, with The Matrix Resurrections hitting cinemas over the holidays. More than 20 years on from its initial release, it’s still got a strong cult following. A potential LEGO crossover would surely do well, as similar long-standing intellectual properties have in plastic construction form lately, such as Seinfeld and Friends.

LEGO’s post references the famous red pill or blue pill scene synonymous with The Matrix, and it’s definitely up for speculation whether this is just a nice cross-promotion for the new film – or a sign of a Matrix LEGO set coming soon. In the last few months, LEGO has promoted new releases. Ghostbusters: Afterlife got a healthy plug from the Danish company using the LEGO Ecto-1 set emulating the film’s poster.

Before the company unveiled a Queer Eye set, they posted a simple teaser featuring LEGO hair clippers, so there is a precedent of a tease happening just before an announcement.

However, sometimes a post is just a post. For example, after Daft Punk announced their disbandment, LEGO posted a simple post to pay tribute to the French electronic duo.

If LEGO and The Matrix do combine to make a product together, it will likely be announced sooner rather than later – there is no obvious listing in LEGO’s 2022 catalog for a Matrix-themed set, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Let’s hope LEGO makes the right choice.