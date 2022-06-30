Lena Headey sued for $1.5 million after not appearing in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to theaters next weekend, and it comes packing one of the most stacked ensembles we’ve ever seen from a franchise that hasn’t been shy when it comes to recruiting the best and brightest talents in Hollywood.

The roster includes (but isn’t even limited to) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Liam Hemsworth, and Melissa McCarthy, although you’ll notice that Lena Headey isn’t among them.

In fact, the Game of Thrones veteran isn’t even part of Love and Thunder at all, but she’s nonetheless being sued for $1.5 million due to her lack of involvement. According to Variety, Headey’s former talent agency is filing legal action over unpaid commission feels regarding a number of recent projects, one of which is the MCU blockbuster.

Troika/YMU is claiming that the actress owes them money for several recent titles, with Love and Thunder included after she was reportedly approached directly by writer and director Waititi over a role in the film. Whether she shot any scenes remains unconfirmed at this stage, but Variety does state that she’s nowhere to be found in the final cut.

It’s a curious situation to be sued for unpaid profits over something you didn’t actually appear in, so we’ll be very curious to see how this one shakes out in the long term.