Leonard Nimoy Becomes A Hot Topic Of Conversation On Twitter

Leonard Nimoy may have passed away at the age of 83 in February 2015, but he’ll always endure as a monolithic presence in pop culture, thanks largely to his long-running tenure as Spock in the Star Trek franchise.

As well as appearing in the original series and its animated companion piece, he additionally played the role in eight movies ranging from 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture to 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, while he directed The Search for Spock and The Voyage Home, on top of writing a pair of biographies titled I Am Not Spock and I Am Spock.

That’s without even mentioning his laundry list of other credits dating back to his screen debut in 1951, but in an unpredictable turn of events, Nimoy is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter. As you can see below, fans have been paying tribute to the late actor on social media, with the tweets numbering in their thousands.

Since Spock is trending, this is Leonard Nimoy with his son Adam on the bridge of the Enterprise.

Adam Nimoy became a director of many TV shows, including #Babylon5: Z'ha'dum and Passing Through Gethsemane. pic.twitter.com/R9J5fKMFJ1 — Interstellar News (@InterstellrNews) November 4, 2021

leonard nimoy getting yassified in the makeup room pic.twitter.com/UHs7bwOVPk — average deathwatch fan (@travessao_a) November 13, 2021

Can someone explain to me why Leonard Nimoy is trending? Please be as specific as possible. pic.twitter.com/CPwUYrdXMw — Norman Charles (@NormanCharles66) November 14, 2021

Leonard Nimoy also directed "3 Men & A Baby." The scene where Tom Selleck is struggling w/ the timing of the babies feedings is lifted from Nimoy's own experiences w/his oldest child. pic.twitter.com/HMXKQ69ctf — 🖖 Christian Janeway 🖖 (@XianJaneway) November 14, 2021

leonard nimoy with small dogs pic.twitter.com/WeDASJFPtx — don (@MlNDMELD) November 13, 2021

Leonard Nimoy is trending and suddenly our inner geeks are happy. 😊



"Humans smile with so little provocation." – Spock pic.twitter.com/dsNJEe72Ae — Central Presbyterian Church, Fort Smith, Arkansas (@CentralFtSmith) November 14, 2021

"The Miracle is this: The more we share, the more we have."



-Leonard Nimoy. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) November 14, 2021

Leonard Nimoy and Jeff Goldblum in Invasion of the Body Snatchers pic.twitter.com/X9O5Hq32YB — Bizarrobrain (@bizarrobrain) November 14, 2021

There doesn’t seem to by any rhyme or reason as to why he’s suddenly become one of the internet’s hottest topics of conversation, but the wild and wonderful Twittersphere is hardly famed for making a great deal of sense. We love to see it, though, with Leonard Nimoy’s life and legacy continuing to live long and prosper.