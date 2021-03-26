Star Trek Fans Remember Leonard Nimoy On What Would’ve Been His 90th Birthday

Star Trek fans are remembering Leonard Nimoy on what would have been his 90th birthday this Friday, March 26th. Though he had an incredibly prolific career across stage and screen, notably including the original Mission: Impossible series and his In Search Of… documentary show, it’s fair to say that Nimoy is best remembered for his role as Mr. Spock across multiple Trek productions, from The Original Series of 1966-69 to Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013.

To mark what would’ve been a major birthday for the great man, Nimoy’s native Boston has declared March 26th as Leonard Nimoy Day, as announced by his daughter Julie last week.

As a special tribute to dad @TheRealNimoy life and legacy, the @CityOfBoston just announced that on his birthday, 3/26 will officially be #LeonardNimoyDay! Thank you Mayor @marty_walsh for supporting this proclamation! @nimoycopdfilm #COPD pic.twitter.com/c1p0PzMLRx — Julie Nimoy (@JulieNimoy) March 18, 2021

Fans have been flocking to social media today, then, to use the #LeonardNimoyDay hashtag to share the love for one of the biggest sci-fi icons of all time.

Remembering the Great Leonard Nimeo. He lived Long and Prosper. He touched many lives, including mine. #LeonardNimoyDay pic.twitter.com/nco8b6oBgL — AMYoungProject (she/her, they/them) 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪 (@AMYoungProject) March 26, 2021

It is #LeonardNimoyDay in Boston and rightfully so – the iconic #StarTrek star is an inspiration for our city's arts & culture🖖 And he grew up selling newspapers on the Boston Common and greeting cards on Bromfield Street https://t.co/XB5Hj6x3ZW — Downtown Boston BID (@DTownBostonBID) March 26, 2021

“An incredible artist and human.”

Remembering and greatly missing #LeonardNimoy on what would’ve been his 90th birthday. What an incredible artist and human. 🖤🖖 pic.twitter.com/r6nJIC7BPT — Shuttlepod Two (@ShuttlepodTwo) March 26, 2021

Just one example of Nimoy’s immense kindness.

Today would have been Leonard Nimoy's 90th birthday. When I was in the 8th grade, Nimoy sent me a get well card after I nearly died from Crohn's Disease. in 2009, I was able to thank Nimoy at an eDiscovery event. The man was kind and represented the best of #StarTrek. #LLAP pic.twitter.com/LUTyFDWGAO — Joshua Gilliland (@bowtielaw) March 26, 2021

Today is the perfect day to watch Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, as directed by Nimoy.

Today is #LeonardNimoyDay so I'm watching my favourite @StarTrek film #TheVoyageHome which he starred in and directed. Was a huge fan of @TheRealNimoy mainly because of Spock but his other roles such as in #MissionImpossible #Columbo pic.twitter.com/ADHjdj4wIZ — Jason Neilson (@grimsbywargames) March 26, 2021

This can’t fail to bring a tear to your eye.

Leonard Nimoy said he would be sharing his poetry–presumably one a day–and the next day he passed. This is his first and last posted poem. #LeonardNimoyDay https://t.co/rL1QgmfxUL — Myka Hanson (@somaticdreamer) March 26, 2021

Earlier this same week was the 90th birthday of Nimoy’s long-time co-star and friend William Shatner. The Captain Kirk star posted his own message about Nimoy today, calling him a “brother”.

Remembering a brother today on what would have been his 90th Birthday #Leonard90 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 26, 2021

Perhaps the best tribute of the day, though, comes from Boston’s Museum of Science. Today, the museum announced that it had teamed up with the Nimoy family to honor the late actor with a 20-foot-tall, illuminated stainless-steel statue of Spock’s legendary ‘Live Long and Prosper’ hand signal, which will be erected outside of the building.

Happy #LeonardNimoyDay! The Museum of Science and @JulieNimoy and the family of Bostonian Leonard Nimoy are thrilled to announce the future home of the @TheRealNimoy memorial at Science Park! But we need your help to make it happen! https://t.co/FzoOphDgz2 #LLAP [1/6] pic.twitter.com/xpXCtoLom1 — Museum of Science (@museumofscience) March 26, 2021

“The ‘Live Long and Prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” said Julie Nimoy in response to the announcement of the statue. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Leonard Nimoy’s legacy continues to be strongly felt in Star Trek, too, as Ethan Peck – whose casting was approved by Nimoy’s family – plays Spock in the franchise’s contemporary TV shows. Archive footage of Nimoy’s Spock was also recently employed in Star Trek: Discovery.