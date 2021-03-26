Home / movies

Star Trek Fans Remember Leonard Nimoy On What Would’ve Been His 90th Birthday

Star Trek fans are remembering Leonard Nimoy on what would have been his 90th birthday this Friday, March 26th. Though he had an incredibly prolific career across stage and screen, notably including the original Mission: Impossible series and his In Search Of… documentary show, it’s fair to say that Nimoy is best remembered for his role as Mr. Spock across multiple Trek productions, from The Original Series of 1966-69 to Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013.

To mark what would’ve been a major birthday for the great man, Nimoy’s native Boston has declared March 26th as Leonard Nimoy Day, as announced by his daughter Julie last week.

Fans have been flocking to social media today, then, to use the #LeonardNimoyDay hashtag to share the love for one of the biggest sci-fi icons of all time.

Earlier this same week was the 90th birthday of Nimoy’s long-time co-star and friend William Shatner. The Captain Kirk star posted his own message about Nimoy today, calling him a “brother”.

Perhaps the best tribute of the day, though, comes from Boston’s Museum of Science. Today, the museum announced that it had teamed up with the Nimoy family to honor the late actor with a 20-foot-tall, illuminated stainless-steel statue of Spock’s legendary ‘Live Long and Prosper’ hand signal, which will be erected outside of the building.

“The ‘Live Long and Prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” said Julie Nimoy in response to the announcement of the statue. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Leonard Nimoy’s legacy continues to be strongly felt in Star Trek, too, as Ethan Peck – whose casting was approved by Nimoy’s family – plays Spock in the franchise’s contemporary TV shows. Archive footage of Nimoy’s Spock was also recently employed in Star Trek: Discovery. 

