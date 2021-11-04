Leslie Grace Drops Jaws With Her Batgirl Training Video

Leslie Grace has been blessing us with a lot of little tidbits about her upcoming HBO Max movie Batgirl. She recently shared some cryptic details about the upcoming film in a picture on Twitter. Now, we’re getting a much closer look at just how much work it takes to be a superhero.

In a Twitter video, Grace shows off her extremely impressive core, leg, and arm strength as she does several bridge push-ups. Check out the video below.

Unsurprisingly, fans came out in droves to praise the superheroine for her impressive feat of strength.

OOH IM UP https://t.co/QscJkLE4yh — Leo Atreides (@leostroy) November 2, 2021

But look at that focus! 👏 — #WeAllGrow Latina (@WeAllGrowLatina) November 3, 2021

Wow so impressive — Dave M (@DavesXenaFever) November 2, 2021

In a recent interview, Grace discussed how she wants to push the narrative in the film to “be your own hero.”

“When I really want to do something, and people underestimate me, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to do it and not say anything about it.’ It’s that energy of being self-determined. You can’t be afraid to be your own hero, and I think girls need to see that. We all need to see characters that are willing to be autonomous.”

We’ll have to see if all of her training pays off when Batgirl hits HBO Max in 2022.