Let the kids know: ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ is heading to theaters sooner than planned

Ryder is yelping for help as he summons the Paw Patrol pups to speed up the timeline until their next theatrical debut hits theaters. That’s right, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting an earlier release date, and excited fans are ready for a ruff-ruff rescue. Initially slated to hit theaters on Oct. 13, the pups are now zooming into our hearts on Sept. 29.

So what great escapade will Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Skye, and Zuma be in for this time around? We’ll soon find out, but the details released so far promise it’ll be a feel-good film for families everywhere. Paw Patrol first debuted on Nickelodeon in 2013, and we’ve been fans of their heroic ventures ever since. No matter how old you get, you never outgrow the need to sing “Paw Patrol is on a roll” when the time comes.

In addition to a heartwarming story, the film will have characters voiced by some of the greatest in show business, like Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, and James Marsden. Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, North, and Saint West will also be lending their voices to the next great Paw Patrol adventure.

Long-time fans of the series know that Paw Patrol isn’t just a fun watch for kids; it teaches them about everything from manners and respect to recycling and treating others like you wish to be treated. It’s an experience for parents and their children as the sweet pups navigate adventures and deliver life lessons on their way. No job is too big, and no pup is too small where the Paw Patrol is concerned.

The synopsis for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie reads as follows:

“When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.”

Paw Patrol: The Movie hit theaters in 2021 and saw Mayor Humdinger attempt to create chaos across Adventure City; with the details we know of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie so far, it looks like he’s up to his same old antics, but he’ll be no match for our favorite pups and their leader, Ryder! Here’s to another great adventure this September.