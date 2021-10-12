Letitia Wright Could Reportedly Lose Black Panther Role Over Vax Views

Letitia Wright’s role in Black Panther 2 may be in jeopardy. The actress, who plays Shuri in the film, has an understandably large role in the sequel. She received rave reviews for her performance in the first film and was a natural choice to help fill the chasm left by original star Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Now, reports are coming in that Marvel is now preparing for the worst and making backup plans in case she needs to be minimized over her anti-vaccine views. While the exact nature of the plans aren’t known, they could involve potentially writing her out of the story.

Awesome Black Panther 2 Fan Poster Sees Doctor Doom Lurking In The Shadows 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This started a few months ago when the actress shared a post about vaccines and their supposed safety. Wright tried to laugh off the incident saying that her intention wasn’t to hurt anyone, but the backlash was fairly pointed, although she wasn’t removed from the role.

Wright then reportedly fired her American P.R. team after the backlash. Despite all this, outlets are reporting that Wright’s still sharing her anti-vaccine views, this time on the set of the movie.

The issue is obviously not going away. Black Panther 2 is expected to be one of Marvel’s biggest movies. The first one made over $1 billion and got even more attention when its star died. People want the story to continue and Wright’s continued views are jeopardizing one of Marvel’s biggest properties.

If it becomes an issue that could affect the movie adversely it makes sense that Marvel would want to protect the movie. Time will tell what they decide to do about it, but even if they don’t fire Wright, the company could simply write her out of the movie. It sounds like they’re getting closer to that option every time Wright makes news that takes attention away from the movie.

Black Panther 2 is set to release July 8th, 2022.