Liam Neeson Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Galactus

While fans mostly focus on the potential for Marvel Studios to play with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four now that Disney has fully acquired 20th Century Fox, let’s not forget about all the top-draw villains they’ve just got the rights to as well. The best of the bunch is probably Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. As one of the few antagonists in the Marvel universe who could probably be considered a more dangerous threat than Thanos, he’s definitely going to be showing up soon in the MCU.

Where he’ll debut, we still don’t know, but an upcoming cosmic movie like Captain Marvel 2, Guardians 3 or even that Nova film are all good bets. Then again, Galactus was also a major part of the 2015 run of The Ultimates and we already know that an Ultimates movie is in the works, too, so that’s another possibility.

But perhaps the even bigger question surrounding the villain is who will play him? Marvel’s yet to give us any indication of who they’re looking at but sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about the She-Hulk show back in April, and that Moon Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which have since been confirmed – have informed us that the studio’s internal wishlist currently has a few names on it, and one of them is Liam Neeson.

As always, we’ll stress that this doesn’t mean the Taken star is 100% going to play Galactus. In fact, our sources say he hasn’t even been formally contacted about the role yet and as such, may know nothing about it. He’s simply on the studio’s internal wishlist and someone that Kevin Feige and co. are talking about when it comes to casting the part. He’s also not the only one they’re looking at.

Still, we doubt fans would have any issue with Liam Neeson joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic villain. Not to mention that reinventing Galactus for the MCU with a legendary actor like Neeson in the role allows for Marvel to easily bring the Fantastic Four into the established mythology and also build a threat for our heroes that’s equal to, or even greater than Thanos.

But tell us, would Liam Neeson be your top pick to play the role? Or did you have someone else in mind? As always, share your thoughts with us down below.