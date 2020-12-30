Liam Neeson Reportedly Eyed For Zeus In Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins may have cast doubt on her involvement with Wonder Woman 3 as recently as last week, but Warner Bros. clearly made her an offer that she couldn’t refuse when it was announced just two days after the second installment had been released into theaters and on HBO Max that Jenkins and star Gal Gadot would be back, and the next chapter in Diana Prince’s story was getting fast-tracked into active development.

Of course, the filmmaker is also locked in for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron which has a release date of December 2023, so Wonder Woman 3 is going to be four years away at the earliest. That’s good news for those who didn’t particularly enjoy 1984, though, because it gives the creative team lots of time to fine-tune the script, with the volume of plot holes in the sequel drawing plenty of criticism.

Jenkins also said that she has two more Wonder Woman stories to tell, but so far the only guess we can make as to what we’ll see happen next is that Lynda Carter’s Asteria will come face to face with Gadot’s Diana. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian long before the season 2 finale aired, and that Diana would have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – that the title heroine’s father Zeus will be dropping by in the threequel.

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, the studio are eying an A-list name for the role, with Liam Neeson being touted as a possible candidate. And if the veteran action star ends up signing on, then it certainly wouldn’t be his first time playing the part, as he previously showed up as the character in 2010’s Clash of the Titans remake and its sequel Wrath of the Titans.

But tell us, would you like to see him play Zeus again? As always, let us know down below.