Liam Neeson taken? Actor ‘madly in love’ with former Playboy cover staple

Has Liam Neeson finally found love 15 years after the demise of his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson? That is the question possibly boggling everyone’s mind right now after the 72-year-old Hollywood actor said he’s “madly in love.”

Speculations of a potential romance quickly ignited after Neeson heaped praise on his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, 57, in an exclusive for the latest issue of People magazine. It’s one thing to compliment someone’s appearance; it’s a whole different thing when admiration is bestowed upon another person’s work ethic and personality. And quite frankly, Liam didn’t need to flatter the former Playboy cover staple’s beauty to convey how he was enamored of her.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough. I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film,” said Neeson, who is gracing the cover of the entertainment magazine’s November issue.

Neeson and Anderson are expected to show off incredible chemistry once the reboot of the Leslie Nielsen cop comedy drops on Aug. 1, 2025. Filming for the movie officially wrapped earlier this year, but nothing has been said about its plot thus far. What we know for now is that Neeson will continue the legacy of Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin by portraying the latter’s son, while Anderson plays a “femme fatale” opposite him.

Speaking of Anderson, she has also reciprocated her co-actor’s kind words, describing the Oscar-nominated actor as “the perfect gentleman” to the magazine before adding, “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

The Baywatch bombshell also did not forget to highlight the Taken star’s act of chivalry for her on set. Anderson recalled Neeson “sincerely” looking after her while they were working on the project and keeping her warm by wrapping his coat around her. It’s moments like this that would pretty much lead us all to believe that there’s something there.

Anderson is currently single. The actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, in 2020, only for them to walk away from each other two years later. On the other hand, Neeson had mostly stayed single in the years after Richardson’s death in 2009. He did get involved in short-term relationships with other women, including Laura Brent in 2010 and Freya St. Johnson between 2010 and 2012, but he never married again.

This leads us to the question if there’s hope for Neeson to pursue Anderson after working together on the new film. Sadly, we won’t be holding our breath on that one. Page Six claims what the two have is purely platonic. Plus, Neeson set the record straight when he told People that he’s no longer interested in dating as he is “past all that.”

