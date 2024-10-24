An action icon proficient in lightsabers, broadswords, and vaporizing villains confesses he’s months away from retiring

Sometimes, change is for the best — just ask Liam Neeson. In 2008, he went from historical dramas and fantasy films to fully embracing action, and he never looked back. It was a change that audiences wholeheartedly embraced — but one that became far more permanent than anyone could have predicted.

While many of us first came to know him from Schindler’s List (1993) or as the voice of the wise lion Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia, for many others, Neeson is now synonymous with action roles. Whether it’s Taken, Star Wars, or The Commuter, he’s tackled all kinds of roles throughout his career. It’s no surprise he’s become a symbol of talent — the one and only Liam Neeson, sought after by all.

Sadly, if you’re a fan of his action films, brace yourself: you might be heartbroken by what I’m about to tell you. Liam Neeson has just announced his retirement from action movies. “I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,” he said. “Maybe by the end of next year. I think that’s it.” It’s not the first time he said this, but this time it might be the last.

The Irish actor candidly shared in an interview with People magazine that his decision to retire from action films isn’t due to a lack of love for the genre, but rather the increasing difficulty of portraying physically demanding roles. “You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark fighting my fight scenes for me,” he admitted, referring to his stunt coordinator, Mark Vanselow.

It’s clear this decision wasn’t made lightly — and frankly, it’s understandable why Neeson feels this way. However, his final goodbye from action films won’t happen immediately. We still have another year or more to enjoy him in a few more action roles — the actor has more than one film slated for a 2025 release. At the same time, after more than a dozen films in the genre, we can only hope his farewell will be as explosive as his career, with his latest movie, Absolution, soon hitting theaters.

However, you shouldn’t be too disappointed if you’re a big fan of his, because Neeson isn’t disappearing from the big screen just yet. The 72-year-old actor recently wrapped filming a reboot of The Naked Gun, where he will play the bumbling cop Frank Drebin Jr. in a new storyline, with Pamela Anderson co-starring as a femme fatale. “I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough,” he said, praising his co-star.

This will be Neeson’s first foray into Hollywood comedy. While he’s undoubtedly a versatile actor, the Irish star has somehow always steered clear of comedic roles. However, according to his co-star Pamela Anderson, he excelled in this new genre — just as he does in everything else. “It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes with him,” she shared after Neeson belittled his own performance in comedy.

While this retirement from action may come as a shock to some, personally, I’m actually hoping to see Neeson stepping away from this genre — if this time he means it, that is. And if a full retirement isn’t on the horizon — which we sure hope it isn’t — I’d love to see him in films that truly showcase his range. Just look at his incredible resume: Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York and Silence, Richard Curtis’ beloved romance Love Actually (2003), and the 2004 biographical drama Kinsey.

Regardless of whether you love or love to hate his long stint in action films, Neeson remains and will likely continue to be a Hollywood mainstay, who is so frequently sought after by top directors. We can only hope to see him on the silver screen for many more years to come.

