Martin Scorsese’s historical films, ranked

A prolific and singular Hollywood director since the ‘70s, Martin Scorsese has made a name for himself with visceral and violent fare. For decades, he has had a reputation for delving into darker subject material, from Taxi Driver to The Departed. But take a closer look, and you may be surprised to notice an interesting trend.

As much as Scorsese finds interest in gangster movies, he is arguably more driven by biographical events. The director’s 2023 venture Killers of the Flower Moon is only the most recent film inspired by reality. Reuniting with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the film covers the brutal murders of Osage Nation citizens in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Made with the full cooperation of the contemporary Osage Nation, Scorsese filmed on location where the Indigenous community resides. Killers of the Flower Moon is the latest of Scorsese’s best films based on biographical events.

10. The Irishman

In the scope of Scorsese’s top gangster films, The Irishman – respectfully – does not have the longevity of classics such as The Departed or Goodfellas. Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses, the film chronicles the crimes of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), who ultimately took credit for the murder of Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). A mystery that will likely never be solved, The Irishman clocks in as one of Scorcese’s longest films to capture the full life of its lead character.

9. Kundun

Scorsese’s film about the 14th Dalai Lama is arguably one of his least-remembered historical dramas. Released the same year as Seven Years In Tibet, Kundun is not told from the perspective of Brad Pitt’s Austrian protagonist, Heinrich Harrer, but instead focuses on the perspective of the religious leader, Tenzin Gyatso. Based on the writings of the Dalai Lama – who incidentally also approved of the film’s development – Scorsese populated the film with actors related to the historical figure, per cinephiliabeyond.org.

The New York Times reported that relations with the Chinese Communist Party resulted in the release of the film being throttled, and it was essentially buried at the theater. However, Scorsese’s sensitivity to the subject material and in-depth exploration make the film deserving to be remembered.

8. Age of Innocence

Based on Edith Wharton’s book released in 1920, Age of Innocence was written as the author’s remembrance of her childhood. Taking place in the New York Gilded Age of the late 1800s, Wharton explored the world that had all but disappeared by the 1910s.

Scorsese takes on the culture of New York high society in his adaptation, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfieffer. Following the exploits of Newland Archer (Day-Lewis), the upstanding society man believes that making a proper match is all life has in store for him. He gets engaged to May (Winona Ryder) but is later shocked to fall for the scandalous divorcée, Countess Olenska (Pfieffer). With a stacked cast and sparkling visuals, Age of Innocence is not necessarily what comes to mind when thinking of a Scorsese film.

7. Silence

In another highly underrated performance by Andrew Garfield, the Under the Banner of Heaven actor went method for his role in Silence. Based on the 1966 book by Shūsaku Endō, the film is historical fiction but inspired by real figures in a time full of high stakes. Garfield stars as a Jesuit priest, Sebastião Rodrigues, who travels to Edo-era Japan in search of his missing mentor, Ferreira (Liam Neeson).

This time was characterized by religious persecution of Christianity by the government in power. According to SSPX, Rodrigues was based on Christian missionary Giuseppe di Chiara, while Ferreira was inspired by Cristóvão Ferreira. The stirring performances and thematic resonance of the film make Silence unforgettable. When Rodrigues arrives in Japan, he is stricken that Christians are tortured, and Inquisitors demand priests renounce their faith. Rodrigues struggles with considering martyrdom versus saving the Christian flock from torture. These ideas are heavy, and although the film floundered at the box office, Silence remained critically acclaimed.

6. Gangs of New York

In Gangs of New York, Scorsese once again teams up with Day-Lewis, though in a vastly different side of New York. Taking place in the mid-1800s, the film features the real historical neighborhood of The Five Points, where many gangs of the time congregated. Day-Lewis plays Bill the Butcher, a particularly ruthless gang leader who takes issue with the Irish immigrant population. Real gangs such as the Dead Rabbits and the Pug Uglies are featured in the film, as well as Bill’s gang, known — ironically — as the Native Americans.

After Bill kills a priest and leader of the Dead Rabbits, Vallon (Liam Neeson), he becomes the de facto leader of the Five Points. Vallon’s son Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio) is sent to a brutal reform school before returning to wreak his vengeance on Bill. The historical epic is only loosely based on true events, but shows a fascinating picture of American life that would become extinct.

5. Casino

Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s chronicle of crime in Las Vegas, Casino has the bonus of reuniting Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Following Raging Bull and Goodfellas, the two actors portray best friends living the high life in the casino culture of the ‘70s. De Niro stars as Sam “Ace” Rothstein, heavily influenced by casino executive, Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal. Den of Geek reported he was the focus of Pileggi’s book, Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas. Casino is a classic addition to Scorsese’s crime filmography, though not the height of what the director is capable of.

4. The Aviator

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s most challenging roles for Scorsese, The Aviator follows the true story of eccentric inventor, Howard Hughes. Famous for being a pioneer in aviation and a film director at the beginning of the film industry, Hughes also had quite a sordid past, explored in depth in the Scorsese film. The filmmaker adapted Hughes’ life from the non-fiction book, Howard Hughes: The Secret Life. From the title character’s many affairs to the infamous detail of bottling his own urine, The Aviator does not hold back. The film became the definitive live-action portrayal of the figure, a feat that Scorsese accomplishes time and time again throughout his career.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street

Arguably the Scorsese film with the best rewatch value, The Wolf of Wall Street is an outrageous ride from start to finish. Not only is it based on real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, but demonstrates so many strange and specific details there is no question whether they’re ripped from his life. The closest that the filmmaker gets to a straight comedy, it’s impossible not to laugh at the satire the film projects. DiCaprio joins Scorsese again as the title character, who goes from lowly stock broker to one of the most sought-after fraudsters by the FBI. Earning the lead actor an Academy Award nomination – one of many he sadly did not win – DiCaprio’s dedication to the humor and ridiculous nature of the world should not be missed.

2. Raging Bull

Raging Bull may not have swept audiences away at the box office when it first premiered in 1980, but in later years has reached immense cultural significance. Not only is it considered one of Scorsese’s best films, but one of the best films that Hollywood has to offer in general. Per Far Out Magazine, De Niro first became attached while filming The Godfather Part II and read Jake LaMotta’s memoir, Raging Bull: My Story.

Depicting the life of the violent and troubled boxer, De Niro took it to Scorsese, who initially turned it down. But as the filmmaker later told The Hollywood Reporter, his resulting drug overdose inspired him to take on the project in a bid to save his life and career. Though it can’t be said for sure that these high stakes were what made the film so resonant and long-standing, it sure has lasted the test of time in Scorsese’s career.

1. Goodfellas

Scorsese has made a career of violent and crime-laden subject material, but there is nothing quite like the biographical gangster tale, Goodfellas. Inspired by the Irish-Italian professional criminal Henry Hill, this is considered by many to be Scorsese’s magnum opus.

Detailing Hill’s early years working at the corrupt cab stand to his prison sentence, Hill had the rare experience of escaping mob life and making it into witness protection. Violating the one rule of never ratting on your friends, the main protagonist avoids getting killed by doing whatever he can and thinking on his feet. Largely unknown at the time, Ray Liotta was cast as Hill, which became a career-defining role. Goodfellas fires on all cylinders from music to visuals, to acting, making the film Scorsese’s best historical adaptation.