Andrew Garfield went without sex or food in the name of method acting

In a bizarre defence of the controversial acting school of method, Andrew Garfield has decided to utterly flex upon the world by saying he went without sex or food (just so you feel even worse about your own lack of action).

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has revealed he’s gone full Jared Leto in the past and opened up on his slightly confuddling technique to get into character for Martin Scorsese’s 2016 flick Silence. Playing a Catholic priest, he decided to truly understand the sexual repression of a priest by not having sex. And also not eating? Though historically priests have been able to eat food.

Talking to Marc Maron on his podcast, he elaborated on this weird version of method acting that absolutely nobody asked for.

“I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot, because me and Adam [Driver] had to lose a bunch of weight anyway, it was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

It also begs the question: how much sex is Garfield having on a regular basis that six months celibate was so worthy of mention? When filming No Way Home did he attempt to climb walls for six months, or attempt to adopt a small New York child to better understand his mentor relationship with Tom Holland? Did he attempt to fight giant men in Rhino suits before he did The Amazing Spider-Man 2?

Let’s not even touch upon what his method acting would’ve involved for war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Regardless, Leto does now have company in the Sony Spider-Man Universe for fellow oddballs doing frankly bizarre things instead of just rocking up on set and reading some lines. However, we now need to see Leto and Garfield live together in a method acting reality TV series.

The Amazing Spider-Man films are available to stream on Netflix.