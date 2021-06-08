Home / movies

Liam Neeson Trends As Fans Celebrate His 69th Birthday

Liam Neeson‘s first major film roles came in the early 1980s when he appeared in back-to-back cult classics Excalibur and Krull, but fast forward 40 years and he’s been firmly entrenched as one of Hollywood’s most marketable action stars for well over a decade.

In between those two points, he established a sterling reputation as a reliable character actor who worked with some of the biggest names in the business, picking up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, but he was rarely afforded the opportunity to show what he could do with a meaty leading role.

That all changed following the unexpected success of Taken back in 2008, though, and just shy of his 60th birthday, the Irishman became a bona fide box office draw. In the years since, Neeson has starred in a string of commercial hits to the extent that his mere presence in a mid-budget thriller has long since been established as a subgenre of its own.

Liam Neeson‘s drawing power remains intact and undiminished after Honest Thief and The Marksman saw him become the one and only actor to take top billing in two movies that managed to open at number one domestically during the entirety of the COVID-19 era, and while he’s once again reiterated his desire to get out of the running and gunning business, he’s evidently still got at least a little more in the tank with action thrillers The Ice Road, Blacklight and Memory all in the can and awaiting release.

