Life imitates art as James Earl Jones hands Darth Vader voice rights over to the Disney empire

As everyone knows, Anakin Skywalker found himself corrupted by the Dark Side of the Force, which eventually saw him assume the role of Darth Vader. To do so, he had to give up every ounce of himself and fully commit to his new persona, which involved machine-assisted hardware taking over a large part of his existence. Looking at the latest developments to affect the sci-fi saga’s most iconic villain, who says life doesn’t imitate art when it comes to far-fetched fare like Star Wars?

A recent report from Vanity Fair revealed that a line had been drawn under a long-running association between a legendary actor and an equally legendary character, with 91 year-old titan of stage and screen James Earl Jones signing over the voice rights to Darth Vader to Disney, Lucasfilm, and Respeecher – the company who recreated his sonorous tones for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

That’s right; Jones will no longer lend his talents to the fearsome Sith in future Star Wars projects, but the studio is now well within its rights to have Darth Vader make as many voice cameos as humanly possible, and he’ll sound exactly the same after a touch of AI manipulation.

As you can imagine, fans have plenty to say about the veteran star allowing the Disney empire to continue mining his soundbites in perpetuity.

The owner of one of cinema’s most epic and iconic voices of all-time, James Earl Jones, has retired from voicing Darth Vader.



Thank you for literally everything. May your retirement be full of love and peace. I’m tearing up right now just writing this. ❤️❤️❤️ #thankyoujames pic.twitter.com/wzZ12luAdo — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) September 24, 2022

This is all I need. James Earl Jones has retired and given them explicit permission to use his voice through archival work and artificial recreation. You will never see me complaining when they artificially recreate his voice, either. If he's fine with it, I am. https://t.co/fArQ03II8E — toonraider (@ToonRaiderXD) September 23, 2022

James Earl Jones is retiring. And he sold the rights to the Vader voice to a fucking AI company and Disney. Disney is going to digital necromancy this man. And I'm not okay with this. — Weaponized Nerd Rage (@WeaponizedRage) September 24, 2022

Star Wars fans hearing the news about James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/QqxUQLDcUt — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 24, 2022

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Darth Vader Poster Released 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Lmao. Lucasfilm used A.I. to replace James Earl Jones' voice in the Obi-Wan series and VF is spinning as some heroic win for a Ukrainian tech company. Completely synthesising an actors voice with A.I. and then crediting it as a genuine performance from that actor is so gross. https://t.co/llLQDLO84K — 📼 V I D E O 📼 (@VIDEO199X) September 23, 2022

Some Star Wars fans might not want to hear this, but it’s time to retire Darth Vader. We have had close to 50 years with the character, let the role retire with James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/vhmemcXLev — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) September 24, 2022

I am so infinitely glad that James Earl Jones managed to cash in on his voice instead of having digital graverobbers take it from him once he was gone.



Fucked up that it's like, something he had to do at all but like, I'm glad this seems to be on his terms. https://t.co/QywwRRhld1 — Jules and the Big Ghoti Theory (@UncrownedJules) September 24, 2022

sure james earl jones himself okayed it, but that means actual actors who made a career out of being his sound doubles are now out of work and thats kinda fucked up man — Professor Lupin (@EpicFunnyName) September 24, 2022

We’ve had 45 years of Darth Vader performances across countless forms of media already, but it looks as though we’re not done. Between Jones approving the use of his vocal likeness and Mark Hamill being repeatedly deepfaked to return as prime-era Luke Skywalker, then, is Star Wars ever going to leave the past behind and move forward?