Disney and Pixar are gearing up to take audiences on a space adventure like nothing we’ve seen before in the upcoming Toy Story spinoff, Lightyear.

In addition to the incredible storytelling and animation that is synonymous with Pixar films, the score of the movies is fundamental, and that rings especially true in Lightyear. In an interview with Variety, composer Michael Giacchino shared more about the first track revealed from the film called “Mission Perpetual” and the personal mission the song took him on.

“One of my favorite sequences is called ‘Mission Perpetual.’ It’s early on in the film when Buzz is trying to accomplish a mission and keeps failing. It was an exciting challenge for me because there were so many things the music needed to convey: Buzz’s frustration with himself and the sadness of being alone in his pursuit, but also his undying ambition and drive to achieve his goal. I went through a similar ‘mission’ myself to get this cue right, but once I did, it was incredibly rewarding.”

The track, which you can hear below, has been released to hold audiences over until Lightyear soars into theaters in a few short weeks.

The emotional song signifies an important moment for Lightyear himself, acknowledging that sometimes we suffer through upset and frustration, but it can’t stop us from achieving our goals if we refuse to let setbacks steer us off course.

The synopsis for Lightyear is as follows:

“A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”

Lightyear soars into theaters on June 17.