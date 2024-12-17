Lin-Manuel Miranda has already revealed whether or not ‘Wicked’ has paved the way for a ‘Hamilton’ movie

Now that Wicked has turned into such a huge success in the cinematic domain, people are wondering if that’s going to spur Hollywood moguls to entertain ideas of bringing other critically acclaimed musicals to the big screens in the near future, chief among them Hamilton, which is just begging to receive the live-action treatment.

Few musicals in history have managed to soar quite as high as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. The story of the nation’s often overlooked founding father, mixed with amazing hip-hop beats and scores and even more unforgettable lyrics in a 3-hour spectacle with high production values, has turned it into a timeless show that you can watch on repeat, neither tiring of the relentless rapping onslaught of the Founding Fathers nor the way the actors constantly switch up roles and adapt to a whole different character.

So, yes, while the release of Hamilton on Disney Plus was a wonderful idea to deliver the show to more audiences globally, it still left something to be desired in the way of true immersion. You see the sets, you witness the brilliant performance of the cast, and somehow manage to suspend your disbelief a few scores into the story, but you can’t help but be reminded that you’re only watching a recording of a play with live audiences, laughing and gasping and shedding tears of joy as they live through one of the most interesting periods in history, amusingly not made at all anachronistic by the modern musical undertones that make it up.

If there ever was one musical that needed to get a big-screen adaptation, it would be Lin-Manuel Miranda’s creation. If adequately talented minds can come together and give us such a potent rendering of Wicked in live-action form, then why could we possibly not do the same with a historical piece like Hamilton?

Well, Miranda himself was recently asked if there was a possibility of another team-up with Wicked‘s director, Jon M. Chu — who previously worked with Miranda on another critically acclaimed musical, 2021’s In the Heights — and this is what he had to say in response.

When asked if there’ve been talks for a Hamilton movie, he said, “No, not really,” then continued by adding: “I’ve always said I’m so proud of how Tom Kail (director of the 2020 Disney Plus film) was able to capture Hamilton. Everyone in the world can see that. It would take a really good vision from a director to convince me that Hamilton could be adapted, cause these things aren’t easy. Wicked took 20 years. We’re hitting our 10th anniversary next year. Give it 10 years.”

Ultimately, Miranda said that he’s “open” to the idea, but has yet to see that vision that could make it work. You can watch the whole interview, part of the Mufasa: The Lion King promo tour, down below.

One of the biggest challenges of developing a movie adaptation of Hamilton, or any musical for that matter, is finding the perfect cast. Sure, any one of the actors who portrayed the characters on Broadway could arguably pick up the mantle in cinema, but that doesn’t mean they would automatically know what to do in front of a camera. And going for celebrated thespians in the theatrical domain always runs the risk of repeating 2012’s Les Misérables, and I think no one would like that idea at all, least of all Lin-Manuel Miranda.

