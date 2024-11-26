‘They’re not throwing away their shots’: ‘Wicked’ success threatens to unleash Broadway musical hell on us all

It looks like the success of Wicked could potentially become Hollywood’s latest double-edged sword. Remember how the MCU came out of nowhere and put superheroes back on the map? Well, Glinda and Elphaba might trigger the same phenomenon.

Between the die-hard theater fans, and the casual patrons, Wicked has always been regarded as one of the best musicals of all time. It’s no wonder the musical has grossed over $3 billion over the last two decades. But while moviegoers and critics have (rightfully) hailed the Wicked movie adaptation, this might lead to other musical favorites vying for their time on screen. And this is both a good and bad thing.

Mr. Hamilton, the people want you!

oh lord they’re gonna make a hamilton movie aren’t they https://t.co/HlLra508ri — owen (@0r0wen) November 25, 2024

In its opening weekend, Wicked has already surpassed its budget of $150 million, which means it’s very well on track to become one of the highest grossing movies of the year (and possibly of all time). And while that’s reason to celebrate, it’s also pretty much a guarantee that our favorite musicals might be given the movie treatment. Expectedly, fans are having a field day predicting which musicals-turned-movies will emerge before the decade is over.

Unsurprisingly, for many, Hamilton is emerging as a prime contender! The Lin-Manuel Miranda epic is one of the most famous stage musicals ever, and understandably so. Hamilton’s surprise debut on streaming a few years ago raised hopes for an all-out movie adaptation, complete with immersive set design and expensive production value. Will it be expensive? Obviously, as it’s more than just a musical. Hamilton is a period-based masterpiece, and an outlandish set will be required. When you add the costumes and historically accurate props, you’re looking at a budget that could rival, or even surpass Wicked’s. As an X user claimed, “They’re not throwing away their shots!“

Furthermore, with Lin-Manuel Miranda becoming one of Hollywood’s go-to lyricists (the man penned the Frozen, Moana, and Encanto soundtracks for Pete’s sake), Hamilton is a very safe bet to become a major box office hit. Also, with In the Heights receiving its very own acclaimed movie adaptation, it’s not a reach to guess that Hamilton may already be in the works.

Is this a blessing or a curse?

the big question is which movie musical is about to be rushed into production now that wicked is on track to make the gdp of greenland — guy (@guymrdth) November 25, 2024

Beyond the long overdue Hamilton movie though, there are several contenders that will absolutely smash on screen. Miss Saigon, Heathers, and Hadestown are some musicals that have received lots of love on social media, and fans believe they are long overdue for their widespread love from non-Broadway enthusiasts. There’s also a strong thirst for the Tony-winning The Book of Mormon to land in cinemas sooner than later.

But there’s also a quiet danger that lurks behind the need to strengthen the musical-to-movie pipeline. For every Les Mis and Hairspray, there’s a possibility of ending up with the disaster that was A Chorus Line, or worse… Cats.

It’s one thing to be thrust into the magic that is the Land of Oz, but we must be careful not to open Pandora’s Box and unleash a barrage of musicals that are best left to thrive on stage. Dear Broadway enthusiasts, Hollywood might have officially sealed the fates of some of the best musicals out there, and the Wicked Witch of the West and her incredible vocals are undoubtedly to blame.

