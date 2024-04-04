Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a songwriting powerhouse in recent years, but it wasn’t all that long ago that he rose to fame for penning a little-known musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Recommended Videos

Based on the biography by Ron Chernow, Hamilton weaves the story of the titular character with the sounds of a hip-hop soundtrack. Miranda played the title role in the original cast, while other famous figures Aaron Burr, King George, and Marquis de Lafayette were played by Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Daveed Diggs, respectively. The Broadway show gained interest not just for its impressive musical stylings, but the casting of non-white actors in the roles of the people who built America. Miranda was intent on depicting historical events through the lens of how he sees America today, one of many reasons why the show defied gravity and went on to win 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

Unsurprisingly, this turned Miranda into a household name and made the soundtrack so popular that even non-theatergoers became aware of the hits ⏤ and in that regard, there are many. Like any Broadway producer’s magnum opus, Hamilton has a long list of songs over the course of its two acts.

The complete Hamilton track list

Everyone knows the famous tracks such as “Alexander Hamilton,” “My Shot,” and “The Room Where It Happens,” but the rest of the show is chock full of earworms and refrains that refuse to get out of your head. Every song in the show is in order as follows:

Act One:

“Alexander Hamilton” “Aaron Burr, Sir” “My Shot” “The Story of Tonight” “The Schuyler Sisters” “Farmer Refuted” “You’ll Be Back” “Right Hand Man” “A Winter’s Ball” “Helpless” “Satisfied” “The Story of Tonight (Reprise)” “Wait for It” “Stay Alive” “Ten Duel Commandments” “Meet Me Inside” “That Would Be Enough” “Guns and Ships” “History Has Its Eyes On You” “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” “What Comes Next?” “Dear Theodosia” “Non-Stop”

Act Two:

“What’d I Miss” “Cabinet Battle #1” “Take a Break” “Say No to This” “The Room Where It Happens” “Schuyler Defeated” “Cabinet Battle #2” “Washington On Your Side” “One Last Time” “I Know Him” “The Adams Administration” “We Know” “Hurricane” “The Reynolds Pamphlet” “Burn” “Blow Us All Away” “Stay Alive (Reprise)” “It’s Quiet Uptown” “The Election of 1800” “Your Obedient Servant” “Best of Wives and Best of Women” “The World Was Wide Enough” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”

Don’t throw away your shot to enjoy the soundtrack. Fans can watch the entirety of the musical right now on Disney Plus, original Broadway cast and all, but the best thing to do (if you haven’t already spent a small fortune on it) is to go to New York and see it on stage! With this musical in particular, there’s nothing quite like being in the room where it happens.