If “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto seems to be permanently stuck in your head, you’re not alone. The entire world is singing along.

As We Got This Covered reported Monday, the hit song from the Disney movie reached the Billboard Hot 100’s number one spot. That’s the second time a Disney song has achieved the coveted place, following the 1993 version of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Not even the insanely popular “Let It Go” from Frozen, which peaked at No. 5, got this kind of love.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote eight songs on the soundtrack, took to Twitter on express his gratitude, using “grateful” seven times — one for each charting hit.

Grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful grateful to all of you, ALL of you -LMM #Encanto https://t.co/khhXIDhG5l — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 1, 2022

The official Encanto page on Twitter page also shared the news. “We’re gonna be talking about this for a LONG time!” the tweet says.

We're gonna be talking about this for a LONG time! 🗣️ Congratulations to @Lin_Manuel Miranda, the cast of Disney's #Encanto, and of course, Bruno, on landing at No. 1 on this week's @billboard #Hot100 with "We Don't Talk About Bruno"! ✨🦋 Listen now: https://t.co/y2PBW7l8fw pic.twitter.com/BfAZgYod7w — Disney's Encanto (@EncantoMovie) February 1, 2022

While this is the third week that the song is No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it’s the first week to be No. 1 in the Hot 100.

Miranda, speaking to the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast about his role with Encanto – despite not being “in” the movie, observed:

“My job is to raise my hand and let this room of animators and incredibly creative people know what music can do. Like, here’s what I think these songs can cover. I think here’s where I can run with the ball and get some real estate. Your job as the musical dramatist in this room is to sort of say, here’s where I think music can elevate and help tell our story.”

You can catch all of the catchy tunes in context by streaming Encanto on Disney Plus.