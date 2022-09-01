Contrary to where it looked like Lindsay Lohan’s career was headed in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Lindsay Lohan has managed to achieve something of a rebound in the industry that kick-started her stardom, her latest endeavor being the lead in a new Netflix rom-com.

Per Deadline, the actor’s next film is part of a two-picture deal with the major streaming service, the first being Irish Wish. It is overseen by her Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian and will see the actress play Maddie. When the love of Maddie’s life proposes to her best friend, she puts aside her feelings to be a bridesmaid at the wedding in Ireland. Before the ceremony, Maddie makes a wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be who then realizes that her soulmate is not the person she thought and ultimately has to find a way to end up with the person she would actually match with.

Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Damian and Michael Damian wrote the screenplay. The Motion Picture Corporation of America is making the project, has made a number of other Christmas films for the platform like A Christmas Prince and Operation Christmas Drop, and, on the company side, Brad Krevoy of MPCA is producing along with Riviera Films’ Michael Damian. Executive producers on the movie include Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano. Other projects Lohan has been involved in recently include Among the Shadows, Sick Note, and Lovestruck High over at Amazon as the narrator.