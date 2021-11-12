Get A First Look At Lindsay Lohan’s Upcoming Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

Tis the season to be jolly and to fall in love and believe in magic. Christmas makes it all seem possible. It brings hope to those who have lost it and the promise of love to the lonely, all with a warm glow of lights and a soft holiday soundtrack playing in the background.

Netflix adds to the Christmas romance with an upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

In a news post earlier this year, Variety and Logline shared more about the forthcoming Netflix rom-com. The premise sounds as sweet as Christmas cookies and cocoa.

Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress.” After a skiing accident leaves her with amnesia, she comes face to face with a “handsome blue-collar lodge owner” and his daughter. The father and daughter take care of her as Christmas approaches and offer her company and companionship, and a bit of holiday magic.

Variety shared a first look at the upcoming Christmas romantic comedy today.

Alongside Lohan and Overstreet, Christmas decor lights up the background with trees, bows, and wreaths; with the smile on Lohan’s face, we’re sure this will be a moment to remember. Of course, her engagement will be tested as she sees a new side of life outside of her comfortable bubble. Will she undoubtedly fall in love with the guy and his daughter who slow it all down for her? Will they make her see a new side of reality?

You can find out when the untitled romantic comedy hits Netflix.