Lin-Manuel Miranda Received A Huge Paycheck For Hamilton On Disney+

Imagine just how successful Hamilton is, that to say it will go down in history as one of the most memorable Broadway musicals is arguably the biggest understatement about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ambitious retelling of the story of Alexander Hamilton.

The critically acclaimed show made its debut on Disney+ last month, giving millions of people all around the world the opportunity to see what the fuss is really about. Since then, Hamilton has continued to dominate the internet, roping in thrice as many people as Netflix’s biggest title in the same month, an impressive feat in and of itself. The buzz has been so grand in scale that many people now wonder if similar Broadway productions have the potential to continue their streak on these streaming platforms.

We know that acquiring the rights to Hamilton cost the Mouse House a fortune, but given the overwhelming success and popularity of the musical on their platform, which has also seen a surge in subscriptions, it’s a sum well-spent. It looks as though Miranda himself received a hefty amount of money from the deal as well. Forbes recently published their list of the highest-paid actors in 2020 and the legendary musician/lyricist has made it to spot number seven with a whopping $45.5 million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Mark Wahlberg occupy the first three spots respectively, while the list also includes Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, and Will Smith. Seeing Miranda’s name among these A-listers, however, is certainly a surprise, and it’s all thanks to the Disney + deal.

Of course, credit where credit’s due, as rarely can a production across different mediums in the entertainment industry imitate the success of Hamilton. The unforgettable scores, the incredible performances, the compelling narrative style, and the genius of the lyrics all contribute to this achievement, the latter of which is mostly thanks to Miranda himself.