'The Hunger Games' Prequel Film Gets Its Release Date

Hunger Games fans rejoice as the prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been previewed at CinemaCon, along with a release date.

The prequel was first announced back in 2019 alongside the book with the same name. The book was released in 2020 and followed the story of Panem’s president Coriolanus Snow. The preview in CinemaCon revealed the film’s logo with the recognizable font used in the past films. Behind it is an image of a songbird and a snake, a similar design seen in the books.

An official cast list wasn’t announced at the event but concept art of the characters was released back in 2019. The release date for the prequel falls at a similar time in November to when the original film’s sequel’s Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Parts One and Two opened.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place during the 10th Hunger Games, 64 years before the events of the original novels. It follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow who prepares himself as a mentor for the games, only to be partnered up with a female tribute from District 12. The prequel not only focuses on Snow’s past but also on the reconstruction of Panem after the war.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will come out in theaters on Nov 17, 2023.

This story is developing.