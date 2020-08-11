Watch: The Amityville Harvest Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

This year’s Halloween season has been thought of by many as the light at the end of the dark and depressing tunnel that has been 2020 so far. After all, even if it’s still not safe to get together with all your friends like you do every year, you can still get into the spirit of the season by watching any of the many new horror movies and shows releasing around the year’s greatest holiday. But if you don’t already have a frightening new release to look forward to this October, Lionsgate has got you covered with a new trailer for The Amityville Harvest.

Little has been revealed about the new film from writer-director Thomas J. Churchill, but the new trailer seems to tease haunted funeral parlors, a visibly malicious antagonist whose image and voice cannot be recorded, crazy cannibalistic butchers and some other unspecified monsters for good measure. At the risk of spoiling the plot, it doesn’t really seem as though fruits and vegetables will have much of a presence in the titular harvest.

Like just about every new movie release for the foreseeable future, The Amityville Harvest will be released directly to the convenience of your own home via DVD, Digital and On-Demand services, so fans of the 41-year-old series will need to risk a trip to the theater in order to watch it. The film curiously appears to lack a blu-ray edition though, as no such release is mentioned in the trailer or on Lionsgate’s website.

The Amityville Harvest stars Sadie Katz (Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort) and Kyle Lowder (Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful) and is scheduled to release on October 20th.