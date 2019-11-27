Live-Action The Legend Of Zelda Movie Reportedly In Development

Mario might not be the only Nintendo mascot headed to movie theatres in the near future, it would seem.

As arguably the most recognizable of Ninty’s characters after the overalled Italian plumber, Link and, by extension, The Legend of Zelda franchise, has millions of fans across the globe. With modern classic Breath of the Wild undoubtedly scoring the green-garbed hero legions of new fans since 2017, it wouldn’t be at all surprising for the popular Japanese publisher to announce yet another venture into film territory.

And that appears to be exactly what it has planned. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning in an Obi-Wan TV show back in May – have revealed that a new live-action project based on the open-world fantasy adventure series is currently in the works and already in early development. That being the case, specific details are, at this time, scarce, and it’s not immediately clear whether the product is intended to debut in theaters or another outlet entirely.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gallery 1 of 22

A release on streaming website Netflix is one alternative, we’re told, though with Mario’s upcoming 2022 movie already targeting a cinematic release, this outcome, presently, at least, seems less likely. With that said, Konami’s Castlevania has found itself a welcome home on the service, and with Capcom’s Devil May Cry and Resident Evil franchises soon to join it, Nintendo could be intending to follow suit.

Alternatively, The Pokémon Company’s massively successful Detective Pikachu could be all the inventive the Big N needs to try its hand at adapting Link’s whimsical adventures for Hollywood. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what becomes of the fledgeling enterprise and we’ll assuredly keep you posted as and when further developments emerge.

This year’s Link’s Awakening is the latest installment in The Legend of Zelda series and is available now on Nintendo Switch.