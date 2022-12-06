Lois Lane’s husband set to play Batman in DC-Lovecraft crossover

Streams are set to cross in the newest DC animated project, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, which will mash up Gotham City’s familiar heroes and villains with the Cthulhu-inspired madness of master of horror H.P. Lovecraft. But that’s not the only crossover happening. The Dark Knight will be voiced by A Million Little Things‘ David Giuntoli, the real-life hubby of Elizabeth Tulloch who plays Lois on The CW’s Superman & Lois.

The project will also feature the voice talents of John DiMaggio as James Gordon, Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent, Brian George as Alfred, Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, and Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson and Young Bruce Wayne. Longtime DC animated director Sam Liu will helm the film which will feature a script adapted by Jase Ricci.

The film is based on the 2000-2001 limited series of the same name written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Richard Pace, and Troy Nixey. In the story, Bruce Wayne unleashes an ancient evil known as The Lurker on the Threshold — a creation of Lovecraft from a short story of the same name. He then returns to his home city of Gotham after a twenty-year absence to battle the supernatural forces alongside friend and foe alike. The title itself is a reference to Lovecraft’s short story “The Doom That Came to Sarnath.” The comic was published as part of DC’s Elseworlds line, which includes stories that happen outside of the canon continuity of the DC timeline.

Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau will produce the project with Sam Register and Michael Uslan serving as executive producers. The film is currently expected to release in the spring of 2023.