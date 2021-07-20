Loki Fans Think They Spotted Fantastic Four Easter Egg In Season 1 Finale
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four is over and done with, the chances are high that we’ll be looking back at Season 1 of Disney Plus series Loki as the pivotal moment. The multiverse was plunged into disarray from the second Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie stabbed He Who Remains through the chest, and the fallout is set to seep into a huge number of the franchise’s upcoming projects.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania jump out as the three most obvious, but a lot of fans are now under the impression that the sixth and final episode of Loki‘s first run featured a hidden Easter Egg that could connect to Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The comic book origins of Marvel’s First Family have them attaining their powers after being bombarded by cosmic radiation, and if the MCU is sticking relatively close to that template then the chances are high we’ll be seeing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, brother Johnny and Ben Grimm heading to the furthest reaches of outer space.
Kang the Conqueror originated as one Franklin Richards, who has ties to Mister Fantastic despite being separated by centuries, and there’s been no shortage of theorizing that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will either hint towards Fantastic Four or serve as the team’s introduction, and we’ve known for close to a year that Jonathan Majors’ time traveling warlord will be the villain of Scott Lang’s third solo outing.
It’s not hard to join those dots, but given the levels of secrecy that always surround the MCU, we might not get an answer on this particular Loki Easter Egg until as far away as 2023.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments