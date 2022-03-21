‘Loki’ icon Miss Minutes had a great speech prepared for a WGA win

Marvel Studios’ Loki is generally considered one of the best MCU Disney Plus shows to date. Picking up where Endgame left off, we find Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief dealing with the ‘Time Variance Authority’ — essentially traffic cops policing the sacred timeline.

Its critical acclaim was reflected in two Writers Guild of America Award nominations in the Drama Series and New Series categories. But at the recently held WGA Awards, Succession won for the former, and Hacks aced in the latter category, though it appears the Loki staff may have seen this coming.

They’ve just released the pre-recorded acceptance speech that would have aired, with chirpy yet sinister TVA mascot Miss Minutes accepting the award. Check it out:

Congrats to Succession and Hacks on their WGA awards! Here’s the speech we submitted in case we won. #Loki pic.twitter.com/pK3VDbs5y5 — Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) March 21, 2022

Veteran voice actor Tara Strong reprises the role, with Loki writer Michael Waldron praising her for recording this with just twelve hours’ notice.

In a fun hint that they knew their chances of winning against Succession were slim, Miss Minutes ends the speech by revealing that the HBO series was always supposed to win, meaning that everyone hearing this is now on a branched timeline and about to be pruned from the multiverse. Well, looks like the credit goes to the WGA voters that this didn’t happen!

Loki‘s second season is due to begin shooting this summer at Pinewood Studios, so we should expect it to be a big part of Disney Plus’ 2023 line-up. No details yet on plot or casting, though it’s safe to assume we’ll see more of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia di Martino.

Loki‘s first season is available to stream on Disney Plus.