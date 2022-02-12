Owen Wilson says ‘Loki’ season 2 starts shooting soon

As soon as Owen Wilson was announced to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was inevitable that the actor would become an instant fan favorite, regardless of which character he ended up playing.

Sure enough, the Time Variance Authority’s Mobius M. Mobius was one of the Loki‘s most popular figures, as evidenced by the fact people were furious when the final episode came and went without even giving him the opportunity to ride a jet ski.

On the plus side, confirmation of a season 2 renewal means there’s every chance we could see Mobius take to the water whenever Loki returns to our screens, and you can bet there’s going to be an uproar if it doesn’t happen.

Everyone involved in the time traveling adventure is keeping their cards close to the chest in regards to specifics, but Wilson did tease that cameras will be rolling soon when answering fan questions in a Wired video.

“‘Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki? Um… yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we’re going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

Based on how season 1 ended, never mind the expansion of the MCU’s multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s impossible to even hazard a guess as to where the story of Loki could be heading in the future, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that it involves a jet ski somehow.