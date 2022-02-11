‘Loki’ star teases a ‘deeper, darker’ season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s episodic expansion is in full swing after an impressive first year that gave Disney Plus subscribers five hugely entertaining superhero shows to sink their teeth into, but the franchise is only getting started.

Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I Am Groot, and potentially even Secret Invasion will have arrived before 2022 is out, but so far Loki is the only live-action episodic effort to have been handed a second season renewal.

MCU fans are never going to turn their noses up at the idea of seeing more from Tom Hiddleston’s trickster, but we’ve got no idea where the plot could be headed given that the season 1 finale kicked open the doors to the multiverse, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on the way, both of which are poised to continue expanding the idea of alternate realities.

We do know that Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer will be back, though, and in an interview with PopCulture, the actress offered a vague tease of what could be in store for the former head of the Time Variance Authority.

“Oh, my god. You know I can’t say anything about Loki. The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I’m excited that it’s happening, and I really love my character. I think she’s unexpected and complex. And so, I’m excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well.”

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

The interconnected nature of the MCU makes it impossible to predict what could happen in a show that’s potentially years away, but Loki has more than proven itself a worthy addition to canon, so we’re fully on board regardless.