‘Loki’ stars may have been confirmed for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Given that the Season 1 finale of Loki set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by removing He Who Remains from the equation and opening the door to all-out war between Kang the Conqueror variants and every strand of reality, it was only natural that the stars of the former would be rumored to appear in the latter.

After all, the entire thing is pretty much entirely the fault of Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, with the final episode revealing that Tom Hiddleston’s title hero had been kicked back into the wrong reality, one where the TVA’s Timekeepers had been replaced as the figureheads of the organization by Kang.

The God of Mischief also bumped into an alternate version of Owen Wilson’s Mobius, so it wasn’t a shock when rumors began to circulate that the trio could factor into Multiverse of Madness somehow. With the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel now in the midst of heavy reshoots, the movie’s IMDb page has been updated, and it’s revealed three notable additions.

Matt LaBorde, Sarah Irwin and Chris Brewster are credited as the stunt performers for Hiddleston, Di Martino and Wilson, so it looks as though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could mark the double-quick MCU returns of the fan favorite Loki trio.