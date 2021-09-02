Loki Favorites Rumored For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

At this stage, it would be easier to list the Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni who haven’t been linked with a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Such is the sheer volume of rumors we’ve been hearing since the moment it was confirmed that the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel would revolve around alternate realities.

In fact, the most recent batch of speculation has touted that Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster is set to incorporate characters from the Fox and Sony universes as well, so there’s barely anybody who hasn’t been touted for a guest spot at one time or another. The latest is a pair of relative newcomers, both of whom managed to become instant fan favorites after making their debut in Disney Plus series, Loki.

As per the report, Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie are said to be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but no further details are given. While many will have grown weary to hear almost every MCU star under the sun linked with the project, the mustachioed analyst and the rogue variant would at least make a great deal of sense within the context of the story.

After all, it’s all technically Sylvie’s fault after she decided to murder He Who Remains at the expense of the Sacred Timeline, while Mobius is always going to be welcomed by fans, especially if he comes within a hundred feet of a jet ski.